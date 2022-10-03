This TikToker Is Sharing All Of The Best Alberta Hikes For The Fall & They Look Magical
Get these in before fall is over!
An Alberta TikToker who shares her many adventures in the province on her account has revealed the best fall hikes to do in Alberta, with golden larches, stunning lakes, and mountain views.
Kirsten Holte, the TikToker behind the account @staywildwithkirst, told Narcity all of her favourite trails to hit up when the weather gets colder.
These hikes are all perfect to check out the fall colours and as a bonus, some even look out over the gorgeous turquoise waters of Lake Louise too.
According to Holte, these are the hikes you should make time for before winter sets in.
Larch Valley
According to Holte, Larch Valley might be an obvious shout but it's so beautiful that people share it time and time again for a reason.
The 4.3-kilometre each-way hike starts at the stunning Moraine Lakeshore before heading uphill to the valley packed to the brim with larches. In fall, the leaves turn golden and it's something any hiker won't want to miss.
Fairview Mountain
Fairview Mountain is right by Lake Louise and while Parks Canada has classed it as a difficult hike, it offers stunning views of the surrounding larches and a bird's eye view of the stunning turquoise lake itself.
Devil's Thumb
Devil's Thumb is another Lake Louise-based hike but this one gives you two stunning lakes to gaze out over as well as a lot of larches, Holte said. This route is pretty challenging so less experienced hikers might want to try the Lake Agnes trail instead which still has gorgeous views.
Arethusa Cirque
While Banff's larch trails are pretty famous, there are also a ton of different options in Kananaskis. One of Holte's favourites is Arethusa Cirque, which is slightly less known than the popular trail Ptarmigan Cirque, but still has stunning views all around.