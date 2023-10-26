25 Reasons Why Alberta Is The Best Province
You can't deny facts.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series.
While Canada as a whole is one of the greatest countries in the world, if you have lived in Alberta you can agree that it is definitely the best province within it.
I mean, there are even songs about how amazing it is! The reasons are endless, but we've come up with 25 of the best to showcase just how unbeatable our gorgeous slice of Canada is.
1. No provincial sales tax
That means our tax rate is only 5%, compared to other provinces like P.E.I. who's rate is 15%. AKA everything is cheaper here, and those loonies and toonies add up over time!
2. Loooooong summer nights
At the peak of summer the sun doesn't set until nearly 10pm, which makes for long summer nights that you can make the most of with your friends.
3. Every winter sport is better here
Having such a long winter has its advantages for anyone who enjoys winter sports such as fat biking, skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, ice skating... we could go on all day.
4. We have 2 NHL teams
Alberta is home to both the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames, both of which have won the Stanley Cup in this lifetime...
5. .. and two CFL teams
The Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Eskimos are both native to Alberta (obviously), and we're totally proud of it.
6. The Calgary Stampede
There's a reason it's called the greatest outdoor show on earth. From rodeos to the Grandstand show to the Nashville North tent, the stampede is a STAPLE for anyone in Alberta and it's a definite bucket list item for anyone from anywhere else.
7. Low humidity
Unlike Ontario where you walk outside in July and you feel like you're swimming because it's so humid out...
8. Winter sports are always just an hour (or less) away
From Banff Sunshine Village to Lake Louise Ski Resort, the Alberta Rockies give us some world-class ski resorts that are just a short drive from the major cities.
9. Alberta's landscape lights up in the sun
With some of the most open landscapes filled with plains, valleys, and foothills, we also have some of the biggest blue skies to view that gorgeous sun.
10. Banff
One of the most trademark cities of the entire country, people come from around the world just to visit Banff and its surrounding natural wonders.
11. Jasper
Another iconic Canadian mountain town, Jasper is one of the most photographed spots in the world, and it's not hard to see why.
12. The Rockies in general
Literally drive anywhere into the Albertan mountains and you will find yourself at some sort of breathtaking view.
13. The drinking age is 18
Need I say more? In the great province of Alberta, you get to enjoy your first legal beverage a full year before most other provinces.
14. Privatized liquor retailing
AKA you can buy booze from places other than government regulated stores (like Ontario's LCBO). Heck, you probably have a liquor store just down the street from you! 10x more convenient.
15. West Edmonton Mall
Alberta is home to the largest shopping mall in North America, and it includes a water park, amusement park, hotels, an ice palace, and tons more.
16. Stunning sprawling prairies
Being able to see for miles is one thing, and getting gorgeous big blue skies on top of that is another. Good thing Alberta has both.
17. Various wildlife
From bears to moose, and everything in between, Alberta has a diverse ecosystem which includes many unique animals that call this province home. We hear they think it's the best province too.
18. Columbia Icefields
Glaciers aren't too common nowadays (#globalwarming), but Alberta's Columbia Icefields are still a major tourist destination. You can even try the crystal clear glacier water!
19. Top notch education
With so many excellent universities, Alberta is a province that many people flock to when pursuing a post-secondary education.
20. Dinosaur Provincial Park
Where else can you hunt for dinosaur fossils?! 58 dinosaur species have been discovered at the park and more than 500 specimens have been removed and exhibited in museums all around the world.
21. Diversity
Alberta is an extremely diverse province, and Calgary is home to the first Muslim mayor of a large North American city (Naheed Nenshi)!
22. Our cities' roads are actually designed intelligently
Highways that run through the city instead of just around it? Wow! Who would have thought! Toronto, time to get on our level.
23. Calgary's Studio Bell
Home of the National Music Centre, Studio Bell has exhibits on Canadian music history, hands-on instrument areas, and concerts.
24. Edmonton Ice Castles
This attraction takes "walking in a winter wonderland" to a whole new level, as it is a magical collection of ice tunnels, slides, caverns, mazes, and more.
25. We have some of the friendliest people you've ever met
We wave when you let us into your lane on the roads, we know our pleases and thank yous, and if you need directions, you can literally ask anyone you see.
