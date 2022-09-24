This TikToker Says Alberta Is The Best Place To Travel In Canada & She Has Videos To Prove It
A TikToker in Alberta has been sharing clips of her travels in the province and they're enough to make you never want to venture anywhere else.
Kirsten Holte – who has the TikTok account @staywildwithkirst – shares stunning videos from around the province featuring hikes, lakes and hidden gems she finds on her way and they really highlight how gorgeous Alberta is.
@staywildwithkirst
One of my most satisfying summits to date 🙏🏽 anyone else recognize this view? #hiketok #alberta #canada #adventure #travel #hike #fyp
Holte told Narcity she had first started a TikTok account like most people mid-pandemic, copying funny dance trends.
However, after a while, she started to see more travel content and that's when she really became interested in the platform.
"I've always made little videos even for Facebook of my trips and put them to music to share with my friends and family so why not just put it on here instead?" she said.
When she started posting dreamy travel videos on TikTok, things started taking off.
With over 38 thousand followers, Holte shares videos of her travels in Alberta and it's easy to see why she has such a dedicated audience.
Holte has documented trips to the U.S., Southeast Asia and Turkey but Alberta is the place that truly has her heart, she said.
@staywildwithkirst
Where my yyc hiking buddies at?? ☺️ #hikealberta #hiketok #canadiancheck #gooutside #naturetiktok
"My favourite place in the world is probably the Canadian Rockies in Alberta. It might be me being biased and living here but it never gets old. There are always new places to see and travel and explore," she said
"When you drive into the mountains, every time it's amazing. It's so beautiful and I'm so excited still."
@staywildwithkirst
It’s granola girl summer baby!!! 🌊🌲☀️🌸 #hikealberta #naturetiktok #travelalberta #explorecanada #weekendvibes #granola
For Holte, her favourite place to head to in the province in Kananaskis as its only an hour's drive away from Calgary and is packed with stunning lakes and different trails to explore.
"It feels like a little more backcountry like you're in the middle of nowhere," she said.
@staywildwithkirst
Such an epic circuit to start the summer. 🏔 #hiketok #lakelouise #hikealberta #travelcanada #bucketlist #summerworkout
Even with trips nearly every weekend, Holte says she never repeats herself and likes to head to different places every time.
"That being said, I obviously love B.C. and I love to travel B.C. too," she said.