6 Small Towns In Alberta To Visit In 2023 If You Want Some Stunning Views (PHOTOS)
It's time to hit the road!
When you're travelling to Alberta, there's so much incredible natural scenery to explore as well as so many adorable small towns that you need to tick off your bucket list.
These small towns in Alberta are the best of both worlds and combine quiet charm with some of the most beautiful views in the province. Whether you're looking to plan a day trip or a long weekend away, these spots will not disappoint.
Get your cameras ready because you'll want to take hundreds of photos.
Banff
Address: Banff, AB
Why You Need To Go: Right in the heart of Banff National Park, you wouldn't expect anything less than gorgeous views in Banff. The town has plenty of restaurants, bars and cafes to explore where you can soak in the stunning scenery. Some of the best views of the town are from Cascade of Time Gardens, right at the end of Banff Ave.
Waterton
Address: Waterton, AB
Why You Need To Go: The town of Waterton has some of the most spectacular views in Alberta. If you're willing to take on a hike up the Bear's Hump, you'll not only be able to see the town below but lake and mountain views for miles.
Drumheller
Address: Drumheller, AB
Why You Need To Go: The town of Drumheller isn't short of a photo opportunity or two. As well as giant dinosaurs and tiny churches, there's also a ton of incredible natural scenery with huge canyons and hoodoos to explore.
Canmore
Address: Canmore, AB
Why You Need To Go: Canmore is definitely one of Alberta's most picturesque spots and while the town is stunning with its own mountain views, there are also tons of places to explore that feel a million miles away.
Diamond Valley
Address: Diamond Valley, AB
Why You Need To Go: Diamond Valley has a ton of adorable restaurants and stores that are like stepping back in time. The whole area is also surrounded by foothills and incredible views of the Rockies in the distance.
Jasper
Address: Jasper, AB
Why You Need To Go: Jasper is surrounded by incredible mountains and it's just a short drive to some of the province's most beautiful lakes too.
