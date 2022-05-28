The 6 Best Alberta Hikes To Explore This Summer, According To Travel Influencers
Add these to your bucket list.
Alberta has so many incredible hikes to choose from, but if you want to know which hikes are going to give you some of the best views in the province, listen up. If you're starting to plan out your summer hikes, here are some you need to try.
We asked travel influencers to share some of their favourite hikes in Alberta, and these are the ones that came highly recommended. From glacier views to stunning lakes, these hikes are absolutely worth the effort.
Edith Cavell Meadows
Jasper is full of beautiful hikes, but for Kirsten Wendlendt at @kirstenwendlent, Edith Cavill Meadows is a must-see for its glacier views and stunning wildflowers.
"The Mount Edith Cavell Meadows Trail is easily one of my favourites and arguably one of the most beautiful hikes in Alberta. Located in Jasper National Park, this 8.4 km loop will take you to three incredible viewpoints, with the final being the summit."
"Along the way you’ll get great views of the Cavell Pond, likely with icebergs that have fallen into the water, and the layered ice of the Cavell glacier above. Across the valley, you’ll see the Angel Glacier that rests its “wings” between Mt. Edith Cavell on the left and Sorrow Peak on the right. This is one Alberta hike with incredible views you won’t want to miss!"
Cirque Peak
For Kim Logan at @kim.n.logan, Cirque Peak is the one hike she will always recommend to friends visiting Banff. The 15-kilometre hike definitely isn't easy, but it rewards you with some of the most stunning views over the national park. You'll be able to spy sights including Peyto Lake and Crowfoot Glacier from the peak.
"Cirque Peak in Banff National Park is my favourite day hike. I always recommend this to friends visiting because it has an excellent effort to reward ratio," she says.
"The 360-degree views are spectacular, as you’re looking down on the Wapta Icefields, Bow Glacier and Bow Lake."
Wilcox Pass
Someone hiking on Wilcox Pass.
Icefields Parkway might be one of the most beautiful drives in the world, but it's also home to one of influencer and adventurer Sara North's (@saratreks) favourite hikes. Wilcox Pass is famous for its glacier views and close encounters with nature.
"Wilcox Pass along the Icefields Parkway is a great moderate eight-kilometre hike that provides an incredible view of the Athabasca Glacier," she says.
"If you don’t have time to go the whole way, you can hike up to the first viewpoint [around 2.4km return] where you’ll find the Parks Canada red Adirondack chairs and you can sit and take in the incredible views. Keep your eye out to spot bighorn sheep!"
Tent Ridge
The view from Tent Ridge.
Tent Ridge might be a challenging hike for many, but for travel photographer Stanley Aryanto at @thewickedhunt, the trail holds a special place in his heart. The 10-kilometre Kananaskis hike gives you incredible 360 degree views of the Rockies.
"This is one of my favourite hikes because I had the best night of my life witnessing the once-in-a-lifetime Comet Neowise, the Milky Way and aurora borealis," he says.
Even if you aren't able to see the stunning trail at night, the views in daylight are just as breathtaking.
"This trail is beautiful and scenic trail and you’re rewarded with a view of the Kananaskis Mountain range," he adds.
Akamina Ridge
Someone hiking at Akamina Ridge.
Courtesy of @carens.adventures
While Banff and Jasper have some stunning hikes, Caren Reyes at @carens.adventures recommends heading to Waterton Lakes National Park where trails tend to be less busy.
"One of my favourite spots in Alberta is Waterton. Visiting Waterton feels like you're visiting Arizona because of all the red rocks. It is such a colourful little town that is not quite as busy as Banff!"
One of her favourite hikes in the park is Akamina Ridge, which begins in Alberta before you hike over the border into B.C. so you get two provinces in one.
"There is an unnamed lake that you see on the way up to Akamina Ridge and when you get to the “high point”, you’re surrounded by majestic mountains," she says.
"After hiking Akamina Ridge on a hot summer day, you can head over to Cameron lake to take a dip."
Parker Ridge
For Kat Anderson at @itskatanderson, Parker Ridge on Icefields Parkway is one of Alberta's best hikes. The 6.4 kilometre hike has incredible views of the Saskatchewan Glacier with minimal effort.
"The Parker Ridge Hike is one of my favourite hikes because it is an easy, relatively short hike that has amazing views of the surrounding mountains, and the Saskatchewan Glacier," she says.
"It is not as popular as some of the other hikes in Banff, which makes it a great option to escape some of the crowds."