This 15 km Hike Takes You Through Alberta & BC Ending With A Stunning Glassy Lake
It's worth the trip!
There are tons of stunning lakes to visit in Alberta, but some of them are definitely more work than others.
Visiting this Alberta lake is an epic weekend trip, but you'll be rewarded with incredible views and a crystal clear lake that almost looks like glass.
The hike to Marvel Lake actually doesn't start in Alberta at all and sets off in Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park in neighbouring B.C.
Getting to the park is an adventure in itself. There are no roads which mean you'll either need to hike into the park or you can also helicopter in from Mount Shark helipad in Kananaskis.
Once you've reached the provincial park, the hike begins at Lake Magog campground. You'll need to follow the shoreline of Lake Magog where you'll get incredible views of the mountain range including Wonder Peak and The Towers which separate B.C. and Alberta.
You'll also get to see those mountains up close as you take on the mountainous terrain of Wonder Pass, where you'll cross over the border by foot. The descent down from the pass is pretty steep, but you'll get to see the incredible views over Marvel Lake and on a sunny day, the lake is a gorgeous bright blue.
Marvel Lake itself is super quiet due to how remote it is so you'll be able to really get lost in nature and gaze out over the glassy waters surrounded by mountains.
It's a point-to-point trail so you'll most likely want to set up camp at the Marvel Lake campground for some rest and relaxation after an epic hike.
If you're looking for shorter hikes that don't involve an overnight stay, Alberta has loads to choose from including this 3-kilometre hike from Moraine Lake, or this 6-kilometre trail that leads to a secret hot spring.
Marvel Lake
Price: Free.
Address: Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park, B.C.
Why You Should Go: This super remote provincial park is a must-see. You'll be able to hike along the B.C. and Alberta border and wind up by a stunning lake with glassy waters.