Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
banff hikes

This 15 km Hike Takes You Through Alberta & BC Ending With A Stunning Glassy Lake

It's worth the trip!

Calgary Staff Writer
Someone stood by Marvel Lake. Right: Someone looking out over Marvel Lake.

Someone stood by Marvel Lake. Right: Someone looking out over Marvel Lake.

@carens.adventures | Instagram, @marinanichols | Instagram

There are tons of stunning lakes to visit in Alberta, but some of them are definitely more work than others.

Visiting this Alberta lake is an epic weekend trip, but you'll be rewarded with incredible views and a crystal clear lake that almost looks like glass.

The hike to Marvel Lake actually doesn't start in Alberta at all and sets off in Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park in neighbouring B.C.

Getting to the park is an adventure in itself. There are no roads which mean you'll either need to hike into the park or you can also helicopter in from Mount Shark helipad in Kananaskis.

Once you've reached the provincial park, the hike begins at Lake Magog campground. You'll need to follow the shoreline of Lake Magog where you'll get incredible views of the mountain range including Wonder Peak and The Towers which separate B.C. and Alberta.

You'll also get to see those mountains up close as you take on the mountainous terrain of Wonder Pass, where you'll cross over the border by foot. The descent down from the pass is pretty steep, but you'll get to see the incredible views over Marvel Lake and on a sunny day, the lake is a gorgeous bright blue.

Marvel Lake itself is super quiet due to how remote it is so you'll be able to really get lost in nature and gaze out over the glassy waters surrounded by mountains.

It's a point-to-point trail so you'll most likely want to set up camp at the Marvel Lake campground for some rest and relaxation after an epic hike.

If you're looking for shorter hikes that don't involve an overnight stay, Alberta has loads to choose from including this 3-kilometre hike from Moraine Lake, or this 6-kilometre trail that leads to a secret hot spring.

Marvel Lake

Price: Free.

Address: Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park, B.C.

Why You Should Go: This super remote provincial park is a must-see. You'll be able to hike along the B.C. and Alberta border and wind up by a stunning lake with glassy waters.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...