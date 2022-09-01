Alberta Was Ranked Canada's 2nd Least Favourite Province & Its People Are The Problem
Sorry, Albertans! 😬
A new survey exploring Canadians' favourite and least favourite provinces has just dropped and Alberta is proving to be pretty divisive across the country.
The national poll, which was carried out by market research and analytics company Leger, looked at which of Canada's provinces and territories were most loved by their fellow Canadians and the reasons why people like – or don't like – them.
It turns out Alberta is actually a lot of Canadians' least favourite province, coming in second with 10% of the vote. It followed behind Quebec which proved to be the overall least popular province with 21%.
People were also asked for the reasons why they voted for their least favourite province and this is where things got pretty brutal.
Of those who said Alberta was their least favourite province, 47% of voters said "the people" were the reason they disliked the province. Ouch!
As well as a dislike for Albertans, people also thought the province is "boring" and some even said the cities don't seem safe.
However, despite Alberta being the least favourite province for many, the sentiment definitely wasn't shared by everyone.
Alberta was actually also voted as the runner-up for Canadian's favourite province too, with 12% of the vote behind its west coast neighbour B.C.
While Albertans didn't prove popular, its wildlife, nature, geography and landscapes were a hit with Canadians and it's not hard to see why, when the province has some of the most stunning mountains and lakes in the world.
So it looks like there is actually a lot of love for Alberta, even if people aren't big fans of its residents.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.