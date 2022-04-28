NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

things to do in banff

This Alberta Lake Has Blue Waters That Rival Lake Louise & Moraine Lake

You don't want to miss this spot.

Calgary Staff Writer
Someone sat by Peyto Lake. Right: Someone looking out over Peyto Lake.

@katherinanehr | Instagram, @adventurewithki | Instagram

If you're planning a trip to Banff this summer, you've most likely got the Alberta hotspots like Lake Louise and Moraine Lake on your list of places to visit.

One place you definitely shouldn't miss is Peyto Lake as its beautiful turquoise water rivals most lakes in Banff.

Peyto Lake is on Icefields Parkway, around 40 kilometres northwest of Lake Louise. The lake is fed by glacier water which gives it its impressive blue hue.

One of the best parts is you don't actually have to hike to get to the observation deck to see the iconic lake but it is a steep uphill walk from the main parking lot so come prepared. There's also a drop-off point closer to the viewpoint if you aren't up to the walk.

The main viewpoint for Peyto Lake is a wooden balcony area which offers gorgeous views but be warned it can be majorly busy in the summer.

If you continue on the trail past the observation deck, you reach a second viewpoint of the lake which usually is far less crowded and you'll get panoramic views of the lake and surrounding mountains.

From Peyto Lake, you can plan for a longer hike, including Bow Summit or head down to the lakeshore but the view is way more impressive from above.

More amazing lakes can be found all over Banff, including one that's a short hike from Moraine Lake. There's also plenty of incredible natural scenery at every turn including some of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world.

Peyto Lake

Price: Free.

Address: Icefields Pkwy., AB.

Why You Should Go: You can head to Peyto Lake's observation deck to look out over its stunning turquoise waters and you don't even need to hike to get there.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

