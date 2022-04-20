NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
things to do in alberta

You Haven't Conquered Alberta Unless You've Been To At Least 7 Of These 11 Iconic Landmarks

We'll be surprised if you've been to them all!

Calgary Staff Writer
Someone sat by Moraine Lake. Right: Someone by Drumheller's Little Church.

Someone sat by Moraine Lake. Right: Someone by Drumheller's Little Church.

@sharonsuyeon | Instagram, @kyootom | Instagram

If you live in Alberta, it's easy to forget just how beautiful the province is. For locals and visitors, there are loads of unique landmarks that you have to visit to say that you've really had the true Alberta experience.

You've probably checked out the gorgeous blue waters and mountain views of Lake Louise and Moraine Lake. You've also probably hit up the West Edmonton Mall. But have you explored where the prairies meet the mountains or seen the World's Largest Dinosaur? If not, make sure to add some of these spots to your summer road trips.

How many of these iconic Alberta landmarks have you visited?

Drumheller

Price: Free.

Address: Drumheller, AB.

Why You Should Go: There's a ton to see in do in Alberta's Badlands. From the incredible Drumheller Hoodoos to the stunning Horseshoe Canyon, it feels as though you're on another planet. You can also check out Drumheller's adorable Little Church.

Website

Lake Louise

Price: Parking at the Lakeshore is $12.25 per vehicle per day.

Address: TransCanada Hwy. (55 kilometres west of Banff), AB.

Why You Should Go: It's kind of a given at this point, but it should be on everyone's bucket list to head to Lake Louise. If the stunning turquoise water and mountain views aren't enough, you can also check out the iconic Fairmont Lake Louise too.

Website

Fairmont Banff Springs

Price: From $509 per night.

Address: 405 Spray Ave, Banff, AB.

Why You Should Go: This hotel is truly magical. Really it looks like Hogwarts and you should be sure to check it out if you're in Banff. Staying at the hotel isn't cheap but you can check out the Rundle Bar for a delicious cocktail or get a photo at Surprise Corner Viewpoint to see the hotel in all its glory.

Website

Moraine Lake

Price: Free.

Address: TransCanada Hwy. (55 kilometres west of Banff), AB.

Why You Should Go: Just a short trip from Lake Louise, is one of Banff's most iconic lakes. The panoramic mountain views and blue waters of Moraine Lake are some of the most impressive in the province.

Website

Calgary Zoo

Price: Adult tickets are $29.95 per person.

Address: 210 St. George’s Dr. N.E., Calgary, AB.

Why You Should Go: Zoos are fun for all ages and Calgary Zoo has tons of adorable animals to see including penguins, red pandas, and tigers. There's even a huge dinosaur exhibition to check out.

Website

West Edmonton Mall

Price: Free.

Address: 8882 170 St. N.W., Edmonton, AB.

Why You Should Go: You're pretty much guaranteed to find anything you need at North America's largest shopping mall which is why it's an Alberta staple. As well as shopping until you drop, there's also a theme park, a waterpark and the Fantasyland hotel to see.

Website

Maligne Lake

Price: Free.

Address: Maligne Lake Rd., Jasper, AB.

Why You Should Go: No trip to Jasper is complete without heading to Maligne Lake and Spirit Island. Maligne is the largest natural lake in the Rockies and one of the most beautiful. You can take a boat tour or kayak out to Spirit Island.

Website

Calgary Tower

Price: Adult tickets are $18 per person.

Address: 101 9 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.

Why You Should Go: The Calgary Tower is key to the city's skyline, but it also offers a unique 360 degree view of downtown. If you're feeling brave, you can step onto the tower's glass floor.

Website

Waterton Lakes National Park

Price: Free

Address: Waterton Park, AB.

Why You Should Go: Waterton is right on the border of Montana and perfectly combines Alberta's prairies and Rocky Mountains. With beautiful landmarks such as the Red Rock Canyon and Cameron Lake to see, Waterton is the perfect place to visit if you've covered Banff.

Website

World's Largest Dinosaur

Price: $5 per person.

Address: 60 – 1 Ave. W., Drumheller, AB.

Why You Should Go: This dinosaur is 25 metres tall and comes complete with a viewing platform to look out over the Drumheller valley. The dinosaur, nicknamed Tyra, is 4.5 times larger than a real T-Rex.

Website

Columbia Icefield

Price: $77 per person.

Address: Icefields Pkwy., AB.

Why You Should Go: You can get breathtaking views of the Athabasca Glacier and surrounding mountains that feel as though you're in the depths of the Antarctic. You'll also be able to walk across the glass skywalk and take in the view from above.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...