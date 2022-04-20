You Haven't Conquered Alberta Unless You've Been To At Least 7 Of These 11 Iconic Landmarks
We'll be surprised if you've been to them all!
If you live in Alberta, it's easy to forget just how beautiful the province is. For locals and visitors, there are loads of unique landmarks that you have to visit to say that you've really had the true Alberta experience.
You've probably checked out the gorgeous blue waters and mountain views of Lake Louise and Moraine Lake. You've also probably hit up the West Edmonton Mall. But have you explored where the prairies meet the mountains or seen the World's Largest Dinosaur? If not, make sure to add some of these spots to your summer road trips.
How many of these iconic Alberta landmarks have you visited?
Drumheller
Price: Free.
Address: Drumheller, AB.
Why You Should Go: There's a ton to see in do in Alberta's Badlands. From the incredible Drumheller Hoodoos to the stunning Horseshoe Canyon, it feels as though you're on another planet. You can also check out Drumheller's adorable Little Church.
Lake Louise
Price: Parking at the Lakeshore is $12.25 per vehicle per day.
Address: TransCanada Hwy. (55 kilometres west of Banff), AB.
Why You Should Go: It's kind of a given at this point, but it should be on everyone's bucket list to head to Lake Louise. If the stunning turquoise water and mountain views aren't enough, you can also check out the iconic Fairmont Lake Louise too.
Fairmont Banff Springs
Price: From $509 per night.
Address: 405 Spray Ave, Banff, AB.
Why You Should Go: This hotel is truly magical. Really it looks like Hogwarts and you should be sure to check it out if you're in Banff. Staying at the hotel isn't cheap but you can check out the Rundle Bar for a delicious cocktail or get a photo at Surprise Corner Viewpoint to see the hotel in all its glory.
Moraine Lake
Price: Free.
Address: TransCanada Hwy. (55 kilometres west of Banff), AB.
Why You Should Go: Just a short trip from Lake Louise, is one of Banff's most iconic lakes. The panoramic mountain views and blue waters of Moraine Lake are some of the most impressive in the province.
Calgary Zoo
Price: Adult tickets are $29.95 per person.
Address: 210 St. George’s Dr. N.E., Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: Zoos are fun for all ages and Calgary Zoo has tons of adorable animals to see including penguins, red pandas, and tigers. There's even a huge dinosaur exhibition to check out.
West Edmonton Mall
Price: Free.
Address: 8882 170 St. N.W., Edmonton, AB.
Why You Should Go: You're pretty much guaranteed to find anything you need at North America's largest shopping mall which is why it's an Alberta staple. As well as shopping until you drop, there's also a theme park, a waterpark and the Fantasyland hotel to see.
Maligne Lake
Price: Free.
Address: Maligne Lake Rd., Jasper, AB.
Why You Should Go: No trip to Jasper is complete without heading to Maligne Lake and Spirit Island. Maligne is the largest natural lake in the Rockies and one of the most beautiful. You can take a boat tour or kayak out to Spirit Island.
Calgary Tower
Price: Adult tickets are $18 per person.
Address: 101 9 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: The Calgary Tower is key to the city's skyline, but it also offers a unique 360 degree view of downtown. If you're feeling brave, you can step onto the tower's glass floor.
Waterton Lakes National Park
Price: Free
Address: Waterton Park, AB.
Why You Should Go: Waterton is right on the border of Montana and perfectly combines Alberta's prairies and Rocky Mountains. With beautiful landmarks such as the Red Rock Canyon and Cameron Lake to see, Waterton is the perfect place to visit if you've covered Banff.
World's Largest Dinosaur
Price: $5 per person.
Address: 60 – 1 Ave. W., Drumheller, AB.
Why You Should Go: This dinosaur is 25 metres tall and comes complete with a viewing platform to look out over the Drumheller valley. The dinosaur, nicknamed Tyra, is 4.5 times larger than a real T-Rex.
Columbia Icefield
Price: $77 per person.
Address: Icefields Pkwy., AB.
Why You Should Go: You can get breathtaking views of the Athabasca Glacier and surrounding mountains that feel as though you're in the depths of the Antarctic. You'll also be able to walk across the glass skywalk and take in the view from above.