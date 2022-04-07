This Natural Wonder In Alberta Is Full Of Giant Boulders & It Looks Like The Surface Of Mars
It's out of this world. 🛸
While Alberta is known for its stunning mountains and lakes, the province also has some really unique natural wonders that are unlike anything you've seen before.
One of these natural wonders can be found in the Southern Alberta Badlands, where you can find huge red rock formations that look like they are from a completely different planet.
Red Rock Coulee can be found 35 minutes outside of Medicine Hat and the landscape is home to several red sandstone concretions spanning 2.5 metres in diameter and they could have been plucked straight out of a sci-fi movie.
The sandstone concretions have been formed over thousands of years as the ground erodes around them, leaving behind huge spherical rocks that resemble the surface of Mars.
While the stunning red rocks are impressive to see any time of day, they really come alive at sunrise or sunset when the light catches the unique forms. The area also makes a great spot for stargazing, and maybe if you're lucky you'll even see a UFO!
Looking out over the never-ending landscape, you can see where the badlands meet the southern prairie plateaus and you can even see Montana's Sweetgrass Hills in the distance.
A wind farm in the distance is maybe the only other sign of human life you'll see. However, be aware that the Red Rocks are in rattlesnake country.
If you're looking for something new to do in Alberta, Red Rock Coulee could be the ultimate out-of-this-world experience.
Red Rock Coulee
Address: County Of Forty Mile No. 8, AB.
Why You Should Go: To see Red Rock Coulee's impressive rock formations that wouldn't look out of place in a sci-fi movie. Head down at sunrise or sunset for an out-of-this-world experience.