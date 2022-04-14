7 Natural Wonders That You Probably Had No Idea Existed In Alberta & They're Stunning
Some have been in the province for 30,000 years!
Visitors come to Alberta from all over the world to visit the stunning scenery of Banff, Kananaskis and Jasper but the province is also home to so many natural wonders that you might not have even heard of.
Every part of the province has incredible canyons and unique rock formations to explore — and some date back thousands of years. These hidden gems should all be added to your Alberta bucket list.
While B.C. has its very-own natural wonders, if you're planning to explore Alberta, these are the natural wonders you should be visiting on your travels.
Hard Luck Canyon
Address: Woodlands County, AB.
Why You Should Go: You can hike right down to the canyon floor to take a closer look at the unique rock formations of Hard Luck Canyon. This trail also has a bridge right over the impressive waterfalls for a bird's eye view.
Red Rock Coulee
Address: County Of Forty Mile No. 8, AB.
Why You Should Go: These huge sandstone concretions look truly out of this world. Visit at sunrise or sunset to see the red rocks in their full glory.
Lake Agnes
Address: Lake Louise, AB.
Why You Should Go: Of course, everyone knows Lake Louise and it's the starting point for the hike to Lake Agnes. This hike leads to the most stunning lake and a secluded teahouse so you can take a well-earned break from hiking.
Okotoks Erratic
Address: Okotoks, AB.
Why You Should Go: The 16,500-tonne natural wonder is believed to have been transported to Okotoks around 30,000 years ago. You can explore the huge mass of rock and learn more about its significance to the Blackfeet Nation peoples.
Drumheller Hoodoos
Address: Drumheller, AB.
Why You Should Go: No trip to the Badlands would be complete without visiting the Hoodoos. These incredible rock formations look straight out of Utah. The stunning Horseshoe Canyon is also well worth exploring. Drumheller was also one of the filming locations on the new Ghostbusters movie, so you might recognize a few spots.
Athabasca Dunes
Address: Wood Buffalo, AB.
Why You Should Go: Not to be confused with Athabasca Dunes in Saskatchewan, this northern Alberta spot has impressive 12-metre high sand dunes to explore. It's like you've been transported to another world.
Writing-On-Stone Provincial Park
Address: Milk River, AB.
Why You Should Go: Not only is Writing-On-Stone Provincial Park an area of natural beauty, it also is home to rock carvings and paintings from First Nations Blackfoot peoples from as long as 9000 years ago.
