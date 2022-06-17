NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

natural phenomenons

6 Breathtaking Natural Wonders Less Than 4 Hours From Vancouver To Explore This Summer

Spilling all the tea on these hidden gems! 💎

Vancouver Staff Writer
​A woman standing in the water of Joffre Lake. Right: Hole in the wall natural wonder.

@driellymelo | Instagram, @navstown | Instagram

B.C. is filled with beautiful natural wonders and hidden gems, but sometimes it can be hard to know where to find them. These amazing places are created by mother nature and are located less than four hours from Vancouver.

Once you see the photos, you will be wanting to add these picturesque spots to your weekend plans in no time. Here is a list of six absolutely breathtaking natural wonders to visit as soon as possible.

Malaspina Galleries

Price: Free

Distance From Vancouver: 3 hours

Address: 99 Malaspina Dr., Gabriola, BC

Why You Need To Go: These sandstone caves are located on Gabriola Island and they're absolutely stunning. To get there, it's about a one-hour and 40-minute BC Ferries ride from Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo. After that, you can take another 20-minute BC Ferries ride from Nanaimo to Gabriola Island.

Website

Brandywine Falls

Price: Free

Distance From Vancouver: 1 hour 29 minutes

Address: Brandywine Falls Provincial Park., Whistler, BC

Why You Need To Go: This enchanting waterfall is an amazing sight to see on your next road trip up to Whistler, B.C. It's a quick stop along the way which makes it really easy to take a quick look at this hidden gem.

Website

Joffre Lake

Price: Free

Distance From Vancouver: 2 hours 38 minutes

Address: Duffey Lake Rd., Mount Currie, BC

Why You Need To Go: This lake is an absolutely magical sight to see with its super bright blue waters. It's only a two-hour drive from Vancouver which makes it very easy to get to.

Website

Hole in the Wall, Port Alberni

Price: Free

Distance From Vancouver: 3 hours

Address: Hole In The Wall., Port Alberni, BC

Why You Need To Go: This is truly a unique swimming spot made by nature. There are not many naturally made rocks out there that look like this one. This hidden gem would truly make for a great photo backdrop and will have people asking where to find this place.

Website

Shell Beach

Price: Free

Distance From Vancouver: 3 hours

Address: 1P0, 550 Montague Park Rd., Galiano Island, BC

Why You Need To Go: This stunning beach on Galiano Island in B.C. seriously looks like it could belong in the tropics. The white sandy beaches and light blue water just look so out of place for Canada and it's truly amazing.

Website

30 Foot Pool in Lynn Canyon

Price: Free

Distance From Vancouver: 30 minutes

Address: 3663 Park Rd., North Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This is a stunning pool made by nature and would be the best way to cool off on a hot summer day. It's located in North Vancouver, B.C., so it's super close and would be an easy weekend spot to hit up.

Website

