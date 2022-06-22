NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This Tiny Island In BC Has Stunning Sandstone Caves & It's Just A Ferry Ride Away (PHOTOS)

It's a hidden sea cave!

Vancouver Staff Writer
A woman looking at the ocean in the cave. Right: A woman looking at the ocean in the cave.

@sandy.leee | Instagram, @nonstopdestination | Instagram

If you've been searching for something unique and fun to do this summer, you might want to check out these incredible sandstone caves located on a tiny island in B.C. called Galiano Island.

To get to Galiano Island, you can take a 2-hour and 13-minute long BC Ferries ride from Vancouver, B.C. There you will find these sea caves hidden at the end of Retreat Cove Rd., close to the shoreline.

They are truly magical and one of nature's natural wonders.

This would be the perfect plan for your next weekend trip — since it is still so close to Vancouver. The sandstone caves are so picturesque they look like they belong in a movie.

You can wander inside of the cave, and get a view of the sparkling ocean.

Plus, the sunsets from this hidden spot would be completely enchanting. Imagine watching the sun fade away over the horizon of the Pacific Ocean from this cave.

This spot could truly capture some of the most dreamy photos. It's a place you really might want to consider adding to your summer bucket list to make some everlasting memories of the stunning scenery.

If you're into kayaking, you could also rent a kayak for the day and try to find these caves from the ocean. How could I say be better spent, than exploring natural wonders?

These caves are the perfect place to come to escape the city life, relax and look at some unique nature.

Retreat Cove

Address: Retreat Cove Rd., Galiano Island, BC

Why You Need To Go: This is an amazing spot to get outdoors and see for yourself. Plus, it would make for some incredible pictures!

