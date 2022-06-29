NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

9 Gorgeous White Sand Beaches Near Vancouver To Hit Up All Weekend Long

All the tropical vacation vibes, while staying in Canada!

Vancouver Staff Writer
​A woman standing on Spanish Banks beach. Right: A beach on Galiano Island.

A woman standing on Spanish Banks beach. Right: A beach on Galiano Island.

@terracoffey | Instagram, @_westcoastwandering | Instagram

Vancouver has so many stunning white sandy beaches that will have you feeling all the tropical vibes of a vacation, without having to buy a plane ticket.

So, if you've been looking to make some fun plans with friends for the long weekend, you might want to check out some of these beautiful beaches near Vancouver.

Some are near Downtown and others will require a short BC Ferries trip to get to it. The weekend is approaching fast so you'll want to start planning these beach days as soon as possible.

Montague Harbour Marine Provincial Park

Distance from Downtown Vancouver: 2 hours

Why You Need To Go: This park has some truly stunning sandy beaches and bright blue waters to go along with it. To get to it, you will just need to take a 2-hour BC Ferries ride to Galiano island.

It's the perfect getaway for any long weekend trip!

Website

Spanish Banks

Distance from Downtown Vancouver: 19 minutes

Why You Need To Go: This beach is one of the more popular options as it is super close to Downtown Vancouver. Spanish Banks has a huge beach area with tons of volleyball nets, a concession stand and an off-leash dog area towards the end.

The beach has beautiful fluffy white sand and there are also grassy areas for those that prefer not to leave with sand between their toes.

Website

Bennett Bay Beach

Distance from Downtown Vancouver: 2 hours

Why You Need To Go: Bennett Bay on Mayne Island has some stunning sandy beaches and turquoise waters. It's a hidden gem to lounge beachside and daydream that you are somewhere tropical. It's also a great place to paddle-board or kayak if you're into that too.

It will take roughly two hours to get to Bennett Bay from Vancouver while using BC Ferries along the way.

Website

Third Beach

Why You Need To Go: This is a great sandy beach right in Vancouver, with some spectacular ocean views on one side and forest views on the other. If you are looking for the ultimate Pacific Northwest beach experience — this is one to come to.

Plus, this is the perfect beach to beat the crowds.

Website

Jericho Beach

Distance from Downtown Vancouver: 18 minutes

Why You Need To Go: This is a great spot to enjoy a beautiful sandy beach and take up a kayaking lesson if you want to. There are tons of kayak rentals nearby so if you've been keen on trying it out, this is the perfect place to do so.

Website

Sunset Beach

Why You Need To Go: This beach is famously known for the barge that washed ashore after a huge storm in 2021. The beach has incredible views of this massive barge and of course, white sandy beaches to go along with it.

It's also right in Vancouver, so easy to get to!

Website

Kitsilano Beach

Why You Need To Go: This beach is probably by far the busiest in Vancouver of them all. Although the beach is usually packed in the summertime, it has some great white sandy beach areas with volleyball courts and tasty food options nearby.

This is truly the ultimate hangout spot throughout the summer if you're looking to party it up with friends.

Website

Ambleside Beach

Distance from Downtown Vancouver: 16 minutes

Why You Need To Go: This beach in West Vancouver is a great place for swimming on any hot summer day. The super sandy shore will immediately transport you to a tropical getaway and it's the perfect place to relax.

Website

Locarno Beach

Distance from Downtown Vancouver: 17 minutes

Why You Need To Go: This sandy beach is located between Jericho and Spanish Banks beaches. It is a great place to relax, take in some stunning mountain views and enjoy any hot day.

Website

