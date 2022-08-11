These K-Pop Stars Were Just Seen All Over Vancouver & Fans Are Going Wild (PHOTOS)
It was the members of the boy band, Seventeen!
K-pop stars, from the boy band Seventeen, were spotted all over Vancouver the past few days and fans are going wild over it.
On Wednesday night, Seventeen performed at Rogers Arena as a part of their World Tour, and it looks like the group made some time to explore the city.
On August 10, Kim Mingyu was spotted at Kitsilano beach in Vancouver and posted a shirtless photo to his Instagram account. In the post, Mingyu had photos of him hitting up the volleyball courts nearby and the Boathouse, a beachside restaurant.
Fans are going head over heels for it in the comments section and the beach photos have now gained over a whopping two million likes.
"SCREAMING," someone commented.
"Vancouver got him feeling so hot," said another.
Can you tell people are a little excited about the visit?
Another member of the band, Hoshi, posted a shirtless photo of himself on the same day, taking a dip in the ocean.
On August 8, the K-pop band's official Twitter account also posted some of the members enjoying a sunny day at a beach.
\u201c[17'S \ub3c4\uacb8] \uc790\uc804\uac70 \uc5ec\ud589\uc744 \ud558\ub2e4 \uc7a0\uc2dc \ud790\ub9c1\uc2dc\uac04\ud83d\udc99\u201d— \uc138\ube10\ud2f4(SEVENTEEN) (@\uc138\ube10\ud2f4(SEVENTEEN)) 1659946290
Fans also spotted the members strolling through the city over the past few days and some were seriously in disbelief that they were actually there.
@zin_nyidonnn
Ulgo sipji ana but at the same time i do.. yo my luck is insane cuz i was fr sitting there drinking when bam like i was in shock at first. I can’t believe i saw seventeen on my second at vancouver. I wasn’t even here for the concert. I didnt even say anything cause literally no fans where there and they seemed busy. I wish i said hi ;( #seventeen #surreal #vancouver #imnotevenfromvancouver #ilovevancouver #myluckisinsane #iwouldbuyalotteryticktetrightthenifiwasoldenough #whatamisupposedtodo
The same fan also caught some of the K-pop members taking some photos in the city.
@zin_nyidonnn
Aint no way Seventeen is in vancouver and i actually saw them. There was no one else who seemed to recognized them and i was too shy to say hi 🥹 i kinda wish i did now
The band is currently doing a world tour and they are planning to perform at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on August 12 and are heading to Oakland after that.