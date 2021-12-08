Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - Travel
things to do this weekend in alberta

This Lake In Alberta Was Ranked As The Most Beautiful Natural Wonder In The World

It beat the Maldives, too!

This Lake In Alberta Was Ranked As The Most Beautiful Natural Wonder In The World
@baskinthaglory | Instagram, @jennexplores | Instagram

The most beautiful natural wonders in the entire world have just been ranked, and a lake in Alberta took the number one spot!

The research was conducted by the tourism company Kuoni, which discovered that Peyto Lake is the most eye-catching natural wonder in the world.

This probably hurts for anyone living in B.C. who prides themselves on having the most beautiful province around. Looking at the lake though, it's undeniable that this place is gorgeous.

The Kuoni website said that the lake is "known for its turquoise blue colour, which looks even more impressive contrasted against the dark forest that surrounds the shoreline."

The bright blue water comes from the glacier, making it pretty chilly too.

You can hike up to see the lake and the stunning mountains that surround it.

It's within Banff National Park, which is a big tourist destination because it has so many activities, and is absolutely breathtaking all over.

If you want to get a great view of the lake, try doing the Peyto Lake Panorama Overlook hike, which is 2.4 kilometres. It's an easy hiking loop that will give you a view that you won't ever forget.

Not only did this destination beat out B.C. spots, but it came in ahead of Meeru Island in the Maldives! Being a step up from the iconic Maldives, which is a hot spot for beautiful vacations that are all over Instagram, is pretty cool.

The lake also beat out Yosemite, Niagara Falls and the Jurassic Coast!

It's safe to say that if you haven't had the chance to make it out to Peyto Lake yet, you should hurry up and do it!

From Your Site Articles

Alberta's Newest Distillery is Opening This Week & It's Unapologetically Not For Everyone

Let's just say it has an acquired taste!

Anohka Distillery

A new distillery is opening in Alberta but owners have been very transparent about their gin — it has an acquired taste.

Anohka Distillery will open its doors from Friday, December 10. It is based around 50 kilometres west of Edmonton off Highway 16 at Manly Corner, Parkland County.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Visit This Hidden Natural Wonder In Georgia For Free

You don't want to miss out on this one.
jennaalbany lraando

Apparently, Georgia has seven natural wonders right here inside of the state. Can you name them all? One of the wonders that is sometimes forgotten about might be the coolest. Radium Springs Garden is somewhere you should take a road trip to this summer. 

Right in Albany, Georgia, lies Georgia's largest natural spring in the entire state. It pushes 70,000 gallons of water per minute, according to Explore Southern History, into the Flint River. The water also stays at a cool 68 degrees all year!

Keep Reading Show less

16 Day Trips Around Alberta To Take With Your BF This Summer

mikkauma

May is coming to a close, and that means summer is almost here. A lot of couples like to spend their summers backpacking through Europe, or exploring the tropics. Some of us, however, are living the student loan lifestyle or living paycheck to paycheck.

READ ALSO: 9 Airbnbs You Can Rent In Alberta For A Romantic Weekend Getaway

Keep Reading Show less

14 Albertan Travel Instagrams That Will Give You A Serious Case of Wanderlust

The wanderlust is real.
juhniecey

If there's something about Albertans, it's that we absolutely love travel. Whether it's within our own province or throughout our beautiful country or even overseas, we just love to explore and admire how surreal and pretty the world can be. On almost every Albertans Instagram, there's probably a picture of them somewhere in the mountains, on a hike or in Banff, Waterton or Jasper. We just can't get enough of the Canadian Rockies.

READ ALSO: 13 Places To Visit In Alberta If You’re Broke But Love To Travel

Keep Reading Show less