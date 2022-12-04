Ice Bubbles Form Over This Alberta Lake Every Winter & Here's When To Spot Them (PHOTOS)
It looks out of this world!
Alberta is home to some of the most stunning natural scenery in the world and the province is just as magical in the winter
Abraham Lake is just one of the spots that prove this to be true as every winter the water of the bright blue lake freezes leaving behind stunning layers of ice filled with bubbles.
Why is Abraham Lake famous?
The huge manmade lake is found in David Thomson Country and every winter, it freezes over trapping thousands of bubbles in the ice.
The bubbles are caused by methane gas which is captured between the freezing layers of ice, leaving thousands of bubbles across the lake's surface.
Abraham Lake is one of Alberta's most famous spots to visit every winter
When should you visit Abraham Lake?
Abraham Lake usually freezes over early to mid-December. However, the best time to see the bubbles in all their glory is early January to mid-February.
According to Explore Nordegg, Preacher's Point, at the south end of the lake, is one of the best places to check out the ice bubbles. Anyone looking to head to the lake should also avoid the ice between the dam and Windy Point where conditions can quickly change.
Abraham Lake
When: Bubbles are bets viewed from early January to mid-February.
Address: David Thomson Country, AB
Why You Need To Go: This Alberta Lake becomes completely magical every winter when ice bubbles form under layers of ice. It's a winter time must-visit.