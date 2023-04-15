9 Stunning Sandy Beaches In Alberta That Could Almost Fool You Into Thinking You're In Hawaii
Time to head to the beach! 🏖️
Who said you can't go to the beach, even if you live in a landlocked province like Alberta? While the province might not seem like it would have plenty of sandy shores to relax on, Alberta has so many stunning beaches.
These Alberta beaches can be found at some of the province's most beautiful lakes and they could almost fool you into thinking you're actually by the sea.
If you're looking for some staycation or road trip inspo, here are just a handful of the gorgeous beaches you need to visit this summer.
Kinosoo Beach
Address: 1815 First Ave., Cold Lake, AB.
Why You Should Go: Just on the shore of Cold Lake, Kinosoo Beach is a must-visit come summertime. You can even zipline from the beach into the water.
Devonshire Beach
Address: 2M0, Range Rd. 55, Widewater, AB.
Why You Should Go: Devonshire Beach feels like it's a million miles away from Alberta. The 1.5-kilometre beach has a ton of white sand and it's the perfect spot to catch a lakeside sunset.
Sikome Lake
Address: 22 Sikome Circle S.E., Calgary, AB.
Why You Should Go: You can cool off at this man-made beach in Calgary without even having to leave the city. The popular spot has a sandy beach to lounge on as well as a swimming hole.
Ma-Me-O Beach
Address: 606 First Ave., Ma-Me-O Beach, AB.
Why You Should Go: You can relax on the white sandy beach along the shore of Pigeon Lake. It's also just under an hour and 30 minutes away from Edmonton so it's the perfect day trip.
Allan Beach
Address: 53120 Range Road 13, Stony Plain, AB
Why You Should Go: This beach is just off the shore of Hubbles Lake and it has a stunning golden beach. While admission is $12, the beach has a ton of facilities too where you can buy everything from snacks to floaties.
Marten River Campground Beach
Address: Lesser Slave Lake, Slave Lake Provincial Park, AB
Why You Should Go: This beach is also on Lesser Slave Lake and while it's small than Devonshire Beach, it's still a popular option for campers and people visiting the local area.
Pigeon Lake Provincial Park
Address: Pigeon Lake Provincial Park, AB
Why You Should Go: Pigeon Lake is also home to yet another stunning sandy beach overlooking the enormous lake. The beach also has washrooms and showers available to use.
Floatingstone Lake
Address: 11430 Township Rd. 604, Ashmont, AB
Why You Should Go: Just 30 minutes out of the town of St. Paul, Floatingstone Lake is home to a campground and beach where you can take the ultimate nature-filled weekend. The beach is stunning and sandy and there's plenty of room to swim.
Aspen Beach Provincial Park
Address: Hwy 12, Lacombe County, AB
Why You Should Go: This huge sandy beach is just on the edge of Gull Lake. There's also a boat launch at the beach too if you want to head out into the water.