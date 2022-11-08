This Small Town In Alberta Was Named One Of The 'Most Underrated' Places In Canada
Start making travel plans!
When it comes to travelling in Canada, there are so many places to check out including hotspots like Niagara Falls and Vancouver, but an Alberta town has been named as one of Canada's "most underrated" places.
The town of Banff was highlighted by Conde Nast Traveller as one of the country's underrated spots and it secured its spot with its vintage charm.
It's pretty surprising since Banff National Park is one of Canada's most visited tourist destinations with around four million people heading to take in the mountains and lakes of the Rockies in the flesh.
However, the title said there was so much more to see in the town of Banff than just the landscape (though it's definitely a huge selling point).
"The park has been a tourist hot spot for so long that it has seen cyclical trends in activities and dining since it began receiving guests in the 1880s," it said.
Conde Nast Traveller highlighted a ton of vintage-inspired activities you can do in Banff, including a super unique 1930s-style open-top bus tour where you can check out your surroundings in style.
Visitors to Banff can also see the iconic Fairmont Banff Springs hotel, a fairytale castle-like building which has played host to famous faces such as Marilyn Monroe, with a stunning spar where you can soak in natural salt water.
"The seemingly over-the-top tourist destination has plenty of vintage-inspired attractions set on making a case for what’s old is new again," Conde Nast Traveller said.
Other Canadian cities listed included Halifax, Winnipeg, Quebec City, Victoria, Ottawa and Moncton.