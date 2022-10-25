6 Canadian Airlines That Are Hiring In Alberta & They Offer Amazing Travel Perks
You can get your perks super quickly! ✈️
If you're looking for a new job in Alberta and you love travelling, there are actually a lot of Canadian airlines hiring in the province and you could get amazing travel perks within weeks.
It's time to tidy up your resume as airlines all over Canada are looking for employees in Calgary and Edmonton to take on roles from flight attendants to ground support technicians.
A lot of these airlines also offer some excellent travel perks with cheap flights for you and your family, as well as discounts on hotels and car rentals too.
Flair Airlines
Location: Calgary and Edmonton.
Details: Flair is hiring for a ton of different positions in Alberta, from dispatchers to cabin crew training planners in Alberta.
Flair employees are offered a "competitive compensation package" with medical and dental benefits, short and long-term disability, a defined contribution pension plan and a staff travel program.
Air Canada
Location: Calgary and Edmonton.
Details: Air Canada is looking to fill several positions in Alberta, from ground support technicians to processing specialists.
The airline offers benefits and travel perks like special rates for employees and their immediate family members on airfare and discounts on car rentals and hotel accommodations from Air Canada partners, too.
WestJet
Location: Calgary and Edmonton.
Details: At WestJet, you get flight privileges within just 10 days of employment so you can fly anywhere that WestJet flies for $0 base fare plus applicable taxes. After 180 days, you also get a defined number of buddy passes so someone can fly with you.
They are hiring for in-person positions like in-flight training instructors and cabin crew, but also remote work like call centre representatives too.
Canadian North
Location: Edmonton.
Details: Canadian North offers its employees health, dental and wellness benefits, as well as free or reduced flight rates and cargo privileges.
Positions currently available in Edmonton include customer service agents and store agents.
Lynx Air
Location: Calgary.
Details: Calgary-based Lynx Air offers its employees comprehensive benefits and the "opportunity to travel" and with the airline planning its expansion into the U.S., options are opening up.
They're currently hiring for everything from cabin crew to flight crew and customer experience specialists.
Swoop
Location: Calgary.
Details: Swoop said it offers its employees a "fair and competitive total compensation package" with a solid base salary, and perks such as performance-based profit sharing, flexible benefits and flight privileges.
It's also hiring in Calgary right now for central support agents, crew schedulers and operations duty managers.