6 High-Paying Jobs To Apply For In Canada That Require Minimal Experience & Education
Make up to $140,000 with just a high school diploma!💰
If you're looking for a high-paying job in Canada but don't have ten years worth of experience or a specific degree, don't worry!
There are actually plenty of entry-level jobs or jobs that are close to entry level that offer big bucks and you can take comfort in knowing many organizations that don't require fancy degrees or lots of experience.
And, some of these jobs come with good perks, too.
Although they might require you to relocate if you're currently based in a major city!
Whether you're being beckoned by the call of the train, the whistle of the northern winds, or something else entirely, here are six jobs available in Canada that are entry-level — or close to it — that pay $80,000 or more a year.
Train Conductor
Salary: $85,000 in your first year as a qualified conductor, with the opportunity to make up to $140,000
Company: CP Rail
Location: Wilkie, SK
Who Should Apply: Anyone with an interest in the wide world of locomotion!
This job is perfect for anyone with a high school diploma (or equivalent certification), a bit of work experience and an affinity for mechanical work. A valid driver's license is required, but no railroad experience is needed as the role provides 16 weeks of paid training.
But, this position won't be for everyone. The job is based in Saskatchewan and you should be ready to work weekends and potentially be on call 24 hours a day.
Community Social Services Worker
Salary: $99,820 to $113,287
Company: Nunavut Government
Location: Iqaluit, NU
Who Should Apply: In this job, you'll be working with, and providing social help to, children and families.
You will need a diploma or degree in social work plus a year of practical child protective experience. But, that's a relatively low barrier for such a high-paying job.
If selected, not only do you get a nice salary but you can also get over $16,000 in living fees, as well as help to relocate.
Claims Analyst
Salary: $80,000 to $85,000
Company: Marsh & McLennan
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: Anyone who's interested in the world of insurance.
Described as an entry-level position, all you need to apply for this role is a post-secondary degree or relevant work experience.
The appropriate RIBO license is also required, but if you don't have that already, you can work on attaining one once you've been hired.
Some experience and familiarity with insurance policy and related work is an asset, but not a requirement.
Disability Services Caseworker
Salary: $66,498.64 to $85,962.24
Company: Government of Alberta
Location: Red Deer, AB, Olds, AB
Who Should Apply: While this job does require education and maybe a little bit of experience, it's great for anyone with a background in social work — and does not require you to have been in the field for multiple years.
Working in the cities of Red Deer and Olds, you'd be assisting people to be as independent in the community as possible.
A suitable candidate would also need to have a valid Class 5 operator's license and have access to a reliable vehicle.
Nurse Recruiter
Salary: $97,372 to $110,510
Company: Nunavut Department of Health
Location: Iqaluit, NU
Who Should Apply: While not entirely entry-level — it does require at least two years of work experience in business administration or HR — this is a great opportunity for anyone who's in their early career.
Not only does it pay well, but you also get a "Northern allowance" of $16,000 a year.
This job will have you hiring and recruiting nurses for the Nunavut government. This role requires the aforementioned experience, as well as a degree in business admin or a related program.
Travelling Mental Health Counsellor Level 1
Salary: $63,310 to $81,483
Company: Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority
Location: Sioux Lookout, ON
Who Should Apply: All this job requires is an education and qualification in mental health and social services from an accredited college or university program.
You can have no direct work experience to apply for the job, but student placements are definitely an asset.
The authority says a positive outlook and knowledge of different "wellness models" is also required for this position.
Perhaps with these job openings you can maybe find your next career move, and make some serious bucks on the way.
Good luck, Canada!
