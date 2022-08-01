Costco Is Hiring All Over Canada Right Now & You Could Make Up To $70,000 Plus Perks
So many roles require no previous experience and no specific skills! 💰
If you've been looking for a new challenge, how about one of these Costco Canada jobs? Costco is hiring all over the country right now and you could make $70,000 per year, plus perks.
In a recent email shared with Narcity, the company confirmed that it has been hiring seasonal employees, as well as full time staff members.
Among the roles on offer are opportunities like cashier assistant, maintenance assistant, gas station attendant, stocker, stockroom assistant and more.
Many of these roles don't require any specific skills or experience, as the company says it will train new employees on the job.
In some cases, no specific education is required either. While a high school diploma or GED may be preferred for some roles, it's not a firm requirement for candidates who are otherwise a good fit.
Costco says that in Canada, a full time hourly clerk in the warehouse can earn up to $70,000, plus benefits. On average, employees earn around $26 per hour.
There are more specific jobs up for grabs too, including baker, cake decorator, meat cutter, pharmacist, tire installer, truck driver and more.
That's not all, as there are also jobs on offer specifically for students, including optical students and pharmacy students.
In fact, whatever your interests and skill set, there is likely to be a role that suits you as there are so many different positions available right now.
Costco says it has one of the most "competitive benefits packages in the industry."
Among the benefits on offer for eligible employees are health care (which includes vision, paramedical services, emergency travel assistance and more), dental care, professional counselling services, "generous basic life insurance" and more.
New employees are also immediately eligible to enroll in a plan that enables them to buy Costco shares by payroll deduction, which the company says is an "easy way to save for the future."
There's even a scholarship program, under which the company offers college and university scholarships for tuition and fees to employees (and their children).
To find out which roles are available near you, you can use the Costco website. There are positions all over Canada for many different roles, including in Ontario, Quebec, B.C., Alberta and more.
Perhaps it's time to dust off your resume?
Costco Canada jobs
Salary: Up to $70,000
Company: Costco
Who Should Apply: Anybody looking for a new job or career, who wants a competitive salary and a benefits package.
