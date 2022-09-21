A Number Of Canadian Industries Are Seeing Pay Increases & You Might Want To Switch Careers
Some jobs are trying to keep up with inflation! 💰
With inflation on the rise, you might be feeling like your paycheque has not been going as far as it used to.
However, as it turns out, there are actually a few high-paying jobs in Canada that are offsetting the higher cost of living.
According to a report by Intuit Quickbooks, some industries in Canada have actually seen an increase in their salaries this year.
The number one industry in Canada that is paying its workers more is the mining and energy industry.
The pay for folks in this line of work has gone up by 8.1% in July 2022 compared to the same time last year. This bump means that the average hourly income is about $34.77.
After that, workers in administration and support, as well as waste management and remediation services also saw a pay increase of about 7.5%. This means that workers in these industries are now getting paid an average of $22.36 per hour.
Other jobs that saw a jump are those in the finance and insurance industry, who are getting paid around $26.84 for an hour of work. That is a 7.2% year-over hike.
Unsurprisingly, people in public administration also saw a pay increase of 6.9% in 2022, giving them an hourly wage of $24.03.
And lastly, the final industry in the top five that saw an increase was wholesale trade, which has workers making an average wage of $24.00 for an hour of work — up 6.6% since July 2021.
When you compare this to the fact that most small businesses in Canada have reported a decrease in real wages – meaning adjusted for inflation — of about 1.4%, it might make you start polishing up that resume.
If you're really looking to get a new gig, but none of these prospects pique your fancy, CSIS and Statistics Canada are hiring across the country right now and can get you some great pay and benefits.
