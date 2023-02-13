This Is The Average Salary In Canada For 2023 & Which Jobs Pay Much Higher Wages
Some industries pay way more than the average. 💰
How does your salary compare to the rest of Canada?
Job platform Indeed has shared what the average salary in Canada looks like, as well as how it compares to average wages in each province, and some regions make quite a bit more.
Citing data from Statistics Canada, the average weekly salary across Canada among residents over 15 years old works out to be $59,059 per year, according to Indeed, or a weekly rate of $1,136.
By province, however, this number is much different, with some regions making way more, on average.
In Alberta, for instance, Indeed reports that the average annual salary is $66,910, coming in quite a bit higher than the national average.
Newfoundland and Saskatchewan, however, had average salaries that were just a bit higher than that of all of Canada at $59,724 and $59,707 per year, respectively.
The average salary in Ontario was also higher than the national average at $61,873 per year.
In B.C., however, the average is $58,678, a bit lower than nationally.
Likewise, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Quebec all had salaries that fell below the national average.
Now that you know where in Canada you'll find the highest average income, it may also be helpful to know which industries pay the most.
According to Indeed, several industries had salaries over the country's average of $59,020, including construction, management, finance and insurance, public administration, and transportation and warehousing.
The job platform also shared the industries with the highest average salaries in Canada.
Citing the most recent data from Statistics Canada, the mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction industry was found to have the highest average salary at $113,506 per year, which is $54,447 more than the national average.
Other top-paying industries include utilities, aka businesses that operate electric power, gas and water systems, ($101,531), finance and insurance ($76,843), professional, scientific, and technical services ($76,078), and public administration ($75,800).
What are the highest-paying jobs in Canada?
Last month, recruitment company Randstad Canada shared a list of some of the highest-paying jobs in Canada, with some positions allowing Canadians to make up to $130,000 per year.
According to the company, the top 10 highest-paying jobs in Canada for 2023 are as follows:
- Full stack developer
- Financial analyst
- Human resources manager
- Millwright
- Production supervisor
- Executive assistant
- Solution architect
- Forklift operator
- Electrical engineer
- Construction project manager
