Here’s How Much You Need To Make To Afford Living Alone In These 8 Ontario Cities
Two cities have a much higher average salary. 👀
Ontario's cost of living is on the rise, bringing everything from rent to the cost of groceries under the microscope as people struggle to keep up, and the situation is the same across much of Canada to kick off 2023.
But focusing in on Ontario, which cities are most expensive and which are more affordable?
This list takes a look at how much it costs to live in various cities across Ontario — all on a single person's salary, according to Numbeo, the world's largest cost-of-living database, as of January 2022.
These eight locations were chosen to offer various perspectives on the cost of living from the province's largest cities to its more medium and smaller-sized areas.
Ottawa
The nation's capital is the second-largest city in Ontario, with a population of 1,068,821 as of 2021. It was recently named the second most family-friendly city in Canada by Clever Canadian.
According to Numbeo, a single person's average monthly costs are $1,278.10, excluding rent. On top of that:
- The average rent of a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa is $1,710.37.
- The average cost of a meal for two at a mid-range restaurant is $90.
- The average net monthly salary in Ottawa is $4,360.13.
Kingston
The city of Kingston had a population of 127,943 in 2021, making it the 12th largest Ontario city.
According to Numbeo, a single person's average monthly costs are $1,189.20, excluding rent. On top of that:
- The average rent of a one-bedroom apartment in Kingston is $1,521.11.
- The average cost of a meal for two at a mid-range restaurant is $90, the same as in Ottawa.
- The average net monthly salary in Kingston is $4,194.44.
Peterborough
- The average rent of a one-bedroom apartment in Peterborough is $1,500.
- The average cost of a meal for two at a mid-range restaurant is $90, the same as in Ottawa and Kingston.
- The average net monthly salary in Peterborough is $2,826.33, significantly lower than that of Ottawa and Kingston.
Toronto
Toronto is Ontario's largest city and, unsurprising to anyone, the most expensive in just about every way, from rent to the cost of groceries. In 2021, the city recorded a population of 5,647,656.
According to Numbeo, a single person will spend, on average, $1,380.10 per month, excluding rent. On top of that:
- The average rent of a one-bedroom apartment in Toronto is $2,379.49.
- The average cost of a meal for two at a mid-range restaurant is $120.
- The average net monthly salary in Toronto is $4,328.63, slightly above the average in Kingston and $31.50 below the average monthly salary in Ottawa.
Kitchener
Kitchener is Ontario's fourth largest city, with a population of 522,888 recorded in 2021. The city has been a part of a growing tech sector in recent years and, over the last few weeks, has seen a sharp drop in home prices in what some are calling the beginning of a market crash.
According to Numbeo, the average cost of living for a single person in Kitchener is $1,226.50, excluding rent. On top of that:
- The average rent of a one-bedroom apartment in Kitchener is $1,759.62.
- The average cost of a meal for two at a mid-range restaurant is $98.00.
- The average net monthly salary in Kitchener is $5,423.44, the second-highest average on this list.
London
- The average rent of a one-bedroom apartment in London is $1,827.35, below only Toronto.
- The average cost of a meal for two at a mid-range restaurant is $103, also below only Toronto.
- The average net monthly salary in London is $4,633.19, higher than Toronto and Ottawa.
Windsor
- The average rent of a one-bedroom apartment in Windsor is $1,355.00.
- The average cost of a meal for two at a mid-range restaurant is $80.00, tied for the lowest on this list.
- The average net monthly salary in Windsor is $4,119.44, only higher than Peterborough.
Sudbury
- The average rent of a one-bedroom apartment in Sudbury is $1,341.67, the lowest on this list.
- The average cost of a meal for two at a mid-range restaurant is $80.00, tied with Windsor for the lowest on this list.
- The average net monthly salary in Sudbury is $6,250.00, by far the highest on this list.