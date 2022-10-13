Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
uber

The Top 10 Party Cities In Canada Were Just Revealed & Ontario Dominated The List

Toronto didn't score the top spot, though.

Toronto Associate Editor
​People at a concert. Right: People dancing at a club.

People at a concert. Right: People dancing at a club.

Benoit Daoust | Dreamstime, Passigatti | Dreamstime

Canada has quite an exciting nightlife, and some may say Toronto and Montreal would be the best places to spend a night out, but apparently not.

Uber Canada just released its first-ever Nightlife Index, and the results are not what you'd expect.

According to their research, Toronto didn't score the top spot, and Montreal didn't even make the list. Yikes!

"Drawing from both Uber Rides and Uber Eats data, we're sharing insights highlighting everything you need to know—from the top partying nights of the year, Canada's wildest and tamest partying cities (based on the volume of late night riders), the top hangover foods across the country, and the most unexpected hangover food orders," Uber stated in an emailed press release.

The top 10 partying cities in Canada are:

  1. London
  2. Toronto
  3. Kitchener-Waterloo
  4. Kingston
  5. Saskatoon
  6. Vancouver
  7. Winnipeg
  8. Regina
  9. Edmonton
  10. Ottawa
Uber also released important information for those looking to party on lit nights rather than those chiller ones. They shared "when the revellers come out to play" in 2021.

In other words, if you'd like to join all the other partiers of Canada this year, make sure you're not sitting on the couch on Halloween weekend because it took up two spots on the list last year, and COVID wasn't even over yet.

Also, have you wondered what hungover or hungry people usually order on Uber Eats? Well, Uber might've just helped you plan your next meal.

The top 5 hangover foods ordered on Uber Eats in Canada are:

  1. Burger
  2. Breakfast wrap
  3. Nuggets
  4. Chicken sandwich
  5. Hashbrown

It sounds like the McDonald's menu is quite a popular choice among many Uber Eats customers because you can get all the above from just one place.

But, what was shocking was a list of the most unexpected hangover foods ordered on the app. The list includes coconut cake, potato salad, slushie, chilli and strawberry cream cheese pie.

What a usual list of foods, but again, who can say no to some delicious treats?

From Your Site Articles
Recommended For You

Keep Exploring Toronto
Loading...