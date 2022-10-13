The Top 10 Party Cities In Canada Were Just Revealed & Ontario Dominated The List
Toronto didn't score the top spot, though.
Canada has quite an exciting nightlife, and some may say Toronto and Montreal would be the best places to spend a night out, but apparently not.
Uber Canada just released its first-ever Nightlife Index, and the results are not what you'd expect.
According to their research, Toronto didn't score the top spot, and Montreal didn't even make the list. Yikes!
"Drawing from both Uber Rides and Uber Eats data, we're sharing insights highlighting everything you need to know—from the top partying nights of the year, Canada's wildest and tamest partying cities (based on the volume of late night riders), the top hangover foods across the country, and the most unexpected hangover food orders," Uber stated in an emailed press release.
The top 10 partying cities in Canada are:
- London
- Toronto
- Kitchener-Waterloo
- Kingston
- Saskatoon
- Vancouver
- Winnipeg
- Regina
- Edmonton
- Ottawa
In other words, if you'd like to join all the other partiers of Canada this year, make sure you're not sitting on the couch on Halloween weekend because it took up two spots on the list last year, and COVID wasn't even over yet.
Also, have you wondered what hungover or hungry people usually order on Uber Eats? Well, Uber might've just helped you plan your next meal.
The top 5 hangover foods ordered on Uber Eats in Canada are:
- Burger
- Breakfast wrap
- Nuggets
- Chicken sandwich
- Hashbrown
It sounds like the McDonald's menu is quite a popular choice among many Uber Eats customers because you can get all the above from just one place.
But, what was shocking was a list of the most unexpected hangover foods ordered on the app. The list includes coconut cake, potato salad, slushie, chilli and strawberry cream cheese pie.
What a usual list of foods, but again, who can say no to some delicious treats?