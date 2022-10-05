Toronto's Skyline Was Named 'Most Beautiful' In Canada & Take That, Montreal
Get your cameras ready. 🤳
Toronto has one of the coolest streets in the world, but if you take a step back and look at the city from afar, know that the 6ix also has the best skyline in Canada.
Toronto was ranked the most photogenic and beautiful skyline in Canada, according to a recent study conducted by TonerGiant.
If you want to post a picture of the Toronto skyline on your Instagram feed, now is your chance because the report stated that "Toronto is the city with the highest average number of likes per photo."
Toronto's skyline scored 160 average likes per picture posted.
After Toronto's beautiful views came Edmonton, with an average of 67 likes per photo. Followed by Calgary and Montreal, both with an average of 54, and Winnipeg with 47.
Toronto skyline during sunset.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The study was conducted using Instagram hashtags and calculating which city averages the highest number of likes per photo. They used the "hashtag logic of [city name] + [skyline] to search for each city's skyline photos."
They also only used and analyzed accounts with a minimum of 150 followers, which the report states is the average number of followers an Instagram account has.
Finally, the "sample came to more than 1,000 photos of skylines per city, and we calculated the average number of likes per photo that a city skyline earns on Instagram," they added.
Additionally, if you want to snap the perfect photo of the city, you can also visit the CN Tower because it was named one of the best 10 viewpoints in the world.
But if taking a bird's eye view of the 6ix isn't your vibe, you can always go to the many other locations around Toronto that capture the city's beautiful skyline.