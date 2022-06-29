Toronto's CN Tower Was Just Named One Of The Best 10 Viewpoints In The World
It's up there with the Eiffel Tower!
Apparently, Toronto is the place to be if you enjoy a good view. A new study by financial services provider Remitly has just revealed the best viewpoints in the world, and the CN Tower made the top 10.
The study analyzed over 1.4 million TripAdvisor reviews to see which attractions around the world received the most positive comments when it came to the view.
The CN Tower in Toronto, Ontario.Courtesy of Remitly
Toronto's CN Tower came in at number 9, with 13,299 mentions of "view" on TripAdvisor. It ranked just above Barcelona's Parc Guell, which received 12,513 mentions.
The CN Tower allows you to travel 116 storeys above the city and even hang from the side of the building with the EdgeWalk experience. The EdgeWalk has been recognized as the "world's highest external walk on a building" by Guinness World Records, so you know you're going to get some soaring views from here.
At the top of the list sits the Rockefeller Center’s Top of the Rock in New York City, which received a whopping 42,555 mentions on TripAdvisor. It boasts panoramic views of the city skyline complete with top sights like the Empire State Building, Central Park, and the Statue of Liberty.
Second on the list is the London Eye in England. The enormous Ferris wheel will take you high above the city and allows you to gaze over the iconic Thames River.
Other spots that made the cut include Edinburgh Castle in Scotland, Victoria Peak in Hong Kong, and the Eiffel Tower in France.
Whether you're planning a vacation or looking for stunning views in your area, these top-rated spots will not disappoint.