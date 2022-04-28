97-Year-Old Woman Braved The CN Tower's EdgeWalk For Her Birthday & Broke A Record (VIDEO)
The inspiration you need today.
If you're having one of those days where you feel completely unmotivated to get anything done, well, you may want to rip a page out of this 97-year-old's book because she just endured the CN Tower's EdgeWalk (and became the oldest woman to do so!)
On Wednesday, April 27, the CN Tower shared a video of how Bernice "Bunny" Harrison took her birthday party to new heights where she rang in her 97th year with some of her loved ones 116 storeys above the 6ix.
"We recently had the honour of hosting Bernice 'Bunny' Harrison and her family who celebrated her birthday with a record-breaking EdgeWalk!" the caption reads.
Jodie Hunt, a communications manager at the CN Tower, shared with Narcity that Bunny was joined by her grandsons, grandson-in-law and her great-grandsons on top of the hair-raising Edgewalk.
According to Hunt, Harrison wanted to be the oldest woman ever to have completed the walk and wanted her great-grandson to join in on the fun.
"Bunny tied the record as the oldest person to complete EdgeWalk at 97 years old and is the oldest woman to complete Edgewalk," Hunt said.
So, are you wondering who Bunny Harrison dethroned to claim this thrilling title?
"Our previous record-holder for [the] oldest woman, was 94 when she participated in 2016," Hunt said.*
In order to participate in the Edgewalk, those brave enough have to be 13-years-old or older (with underage teenagers providing written consent from their parents), be in good physical health, have solid hand-eye coordination, and be able to walk on their own without any medical device.
And the award for coolest granny of the year goes to...
*This article has been updated.