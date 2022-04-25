These Ontario Jobs Let You Work Outside If You’re Tired Of Remote Work
Some pay up to $29 an hour.
You can find remote opportunities in a bunch of places, but if you're tired of online jobs and want to work somewhere where you'll get lots of fresh air, you're in luck.
Across southern Ontario, there are a bunch of seasonal roles that you could apply for relating to everything from parks maintenance to railroad work, and some even pay way more than minimum wage.
So if you're the outdoorsy type and looking for a job that'll take you beyond the front yard of your house, here are four roles you can apply for across the province.
Greenskeeper
Salary: $29.75 per hour
Duration: Full time, temporary
Location: TBD
Why You Should Apply: The City of Toronto wants someone who's pretty handy with power tools and has spent some time working at a golf course or in horticulture. In this role, they'll be helping to maintain the golf court maintenance and other related facilities.
You'll need to apply by May 2 in order to be considered for the job.
EdgeWalk Guide
Salary: $22.93 per hour
Duration: Seasonal
Location: 290 Bremner Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Should Apply: If you're not afraid of heights and love being hundreds of metres in the air, the CN Tower is looking for guides for their EdgeWalk tours. This job is not for the faint of heart, as applicants will need to be able to maintain impeccable focus in various weather conditions while ensuring the utmost safety of guests during tours.
Operational Person - Parks
Salary: $27.63 per hour
Duration: Seasonal, must be able to work from May 1 to September 30
Location: 5670 Regional Rd. 25, Milton, ON
Why You Should Apply: If you're not afraid of inclement weather and have excellent communication and interpersonal skills, this may be the job for you. Ten successful applicants will get to help with the summer maintenance of open spaces, sports fields, and activities in the city.
Train Conductor
Location: Toronto, ON
Why You Should Apply: The Canadian National Railway is on the search for people who love working outdoors and are flexible to work around the clock.
Successful applicants will attend paid training programs which include four weeks of field training and seven weeks of classroom training in Winnipeg.