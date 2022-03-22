The City Of Toronto Is Returning To In-Person Work & Tory Hopes Others Do The Same
Are you ready to go back to the office?
Working from home has become more popular as many companies moved to remote work throughout the pandemic, but some offices are starting to call their employees back.
The city of Toronto has reopened City Hall and other civic centres back to the public, and staff are now returning to the office, according to a press release posted on March 21.
This return to in-person work is "another sign of the progress the City of Toronto has made confronting COVID-19 and helping residents get vaccinated."
As of March 21, 81.6% of Toronto residents have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 49.3% of residents have received three doses, according to the city of Toronto.
We officially reopened City Hall and welcomed back City staff who've worked remotely during the pandemic!
Today, we cut a ribbon to send a clear message: Toronto's reopening is underway.
Glad that other businesses are following our example with a safe return to office. pic.twitter.com/t0ITnjhN34
— John Tory (@JohnTory) March 21, 2022
Mayor John Tory says he is "thrilled to welcome the public and City staff who have been working remotely back to City Hall and other City buildings" and that the city continues "to make headway to safely reopen Toronto and reinvigorate our local economy."
Tory says he is also "happy to see that businesses across the city are following" the city's example and returning to in-person work. He hopes "others organizations will be inspired to do the same."
Committee and city council meetings will also partially return to in-person as the city moves to a "hybrid model" starting March 22.
Although not all attempts have been well received, some Toronto companies have started to return to in-person work.
Earlier in March, Oxford, a property management and investment company, reportedly put up return to office posters detailing what workers may miss about remote work, which was later taken down due to backlash online.