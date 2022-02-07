The City Of Toronto Is Hiring & So Many Positions Will Pay You Over $120K
These jobs are offering six figure salaries.
If you're a longtime Torontonian who is hustling to find work that pays upwards of six figures, it turns out the answer could've been hiding under your nose this whole time.
The City of Toronto is currently hiring for a number of lucrative positions, from technical support specialists to construction managers, which pay as much as $120,000.
If you're city-based with years of work-related experience or a university degree, these listings could be of great interest to you.
Manager Capital Construction Projects
Salary: $110,965.40 to $130,366.60 per year
Who Should Apply: People who have gone to school for Planning, Engineering, Architecture, Facilities, Construction, Project Management, or have a combination of education and experience.
Senior Technical Support Specialists
Salary: $103,303.20 to $121,375.80
Who Should Apply: Those with the skills to step in a role that requires them to provide strategic project and operational excellence for SAP systems and their HANA databases "across multiple on-premise, cloud and hybrid landscapes." This includes on-call support duties in a production environment, "containing highly confidential information."
Senior Systems Integrator Child SVCS
Salary: $103,303.20 to $121,375.80
Who Should Apply: Job-seekers who went to university and obtained a degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Computer Engineering, or an approved combination of education and experience.
Project Manager
Salary: $103,303.20 to $121,375.80
Who Should Apply: If you're a wizard in real estate with experience in taking "large scale revitalization projects" from inception to completion with minimal interference, then this might be the job for you.
Senior Project Manager Information Technology
Price: $103,303.20 to $121,375.80
Who Should Apply: Anyone with years of experience "in managing all aspects of transformational enterprise-wide IT projects in complex, multi-departmental environments."
Manager Acquisitions & Expropriations
Salary: $110,965.40 to $130,366.60
Who Should Apply: Individuals who have loads of experience in negotiating advanced real estate agreements, including commercial, industrial and residential.