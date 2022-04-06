Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
city of toronto

The City Of Toronto Is Repurposing Some Of Their Buildings To Create Affordable Housing​

Would you want to live in an old city building?

Toronto Staff Writer
Mayor John Tory. Right: Toronto City Hall.

Mayor John Tory. Right: Toronto City Hall.

JohnTory | Twitter, Byungsuk Ko | Dreamstime

The city of Toronto will be using city-owned properties to deliver "500 to 600 affordable rental and ownership homes" and other "city services" as part of the ModernTO plan.

Toronto's City Council "unanimously" approved to move ahead with the next steps in ModernTO on April 6, which will shrink, the city's office space from 55 locations to 15, according to a press release.

ModernTO was first launched in 2019 by Mayor John Tory to "make sure the City was using its office space as efficiently and effectively as possible." Due to the pandemic moving city workers to a hybrid model made the opportunity to utilize those spaces differently and to save money helped move the project forward.

The program will reduce the city's office space "by ending leases and creating office hubs within key civic buildings including City Hall, Metro Hall and the civic centres in Scarborough, North York, and Etobicoke."

Tory tweeted on Wednesday saying that he's "been proud to champion ModernTO and look forward to its implementation."

Eight city properties, including 610 Bay St., 277 Victoria St., 931 Yonge St., 33 Queen Street E., 75 Elizabeth St., 1900 Yonge St., 18 Dyas Rd., and 95 The Esplanade, will be freed up as a result and used for "city-building purposes" like affordable housing and city services.

33 Queen Street E., 75 Elizabeth Street and 1900 Yonge Street have been selected for longer-term projects, whereas the remaining five locations will be "repurposed in the short term."

The overall land has a total estimated value of $450 million, and a portion will go towards the Land Acquisition Reserve Fund. At the same time, the majority will be reserved for city buildings with a focus on creating affordable housing.

The plan proposes to create between 500 to 600 homes for rent and purchase in downtown and midtown Toronto, along with creating new civic and institutional spaces and more.

However, when the spaces will be ready and what each space will be used for has yet to be determined.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...