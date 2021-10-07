EN - Real Estate
These Are Some Of The Cheapest Spots To Buy A Home In Ontario RN
Time to pack your bags.
Buying a house in Ontario may seem like a dream, but some areas are a bit more affordable than others.
According to a new report by RE/MAX, the housing market will remain strong this fall, driven by young buyers and a low supply of houses.
This means "Canadian housing market prices are anticipated to increase by 5% in the remaining months of 2021, according to RE/MAX brokers and agents."
So while some areas may be cheaper than others, the market is still rising, which means you may need to save a little extra to afford your dream home.
Here are the least expensive areas to buy a single-detached home in Ontario according to the average prices from January to August 2021:
- Thunder Bay, $325,656
- Sudbury, $400,052
- North Bay, $403,682
- Kingston, $631,280
- Muskoka, $652,510
- London, $705,314
- Peterborough, $720,700
- Niagara, $735,440
- Ottawa, $775,020
- Hamilton, $856,565