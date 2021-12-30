This Ontario City Is The Cheapest Spot To Buy In 2022 & These 6 Homes For Sale Prove It
If you're looking for affordability then this is the spot to be.
This month, RE/MAX released a report that revealed the cheapest Ontario city to buy a home in 2022 and unsurprisingly Toronto didn't make the cut.
The data showed that Thunder Bay remains something of a haven for new homeowners, with its average residential sale price hitting $300,685.73 for 2022, offering affordability in an otherwise daunting real estate market.
In case you're having trouble believing it, here are six houses for sale in the city right now that are worth the price tag.
Starter Family Bungalow
Elsie Tommasini | Re/Max
Price: $319,900
Address: 2206 Moodie St. E., Thunder Bay, ON
Description: A cozy four-bedroom home that offers plenty of backyard space for gatherings with family.
Stunning Hyde Park Home
Price: $499,900
Address: 312 Catherine St., Thunder Bay, ON
Description: A stunning home that has more than enough million-dollar features for half the price.
Two-Storey Home
Price: $299,500
Address: 1433 Hamilton Ave., Thunder Bay, ON
Description: A newly renovated home that offers first-time buyers a chance to invest in modern living at an affordable price.
Rustic Brown Home
Price: $229,900
Address: 18 Stokes St., Thunder Bay, ON
Description: A rustic looking home on a quiet street that comes complete with a relaxing sunroom.
Wholesome Five-Bedroom Home
Price: $389,900
Address: 491 Egan St., Thunder Bay, ON
Description: A quaint home that offers a surprising amount of interior space as well as an oversized backyard.
Semi-Detached Home
Price: $169,900
Address: 516 Wentworth Cres., Thunder Bay, ON
Description: A functional and affordable home that could use a little sprucing up in some areas, but nothing major.