Some Of The Cheapest Rent In Ontario Can Now Be Found In These 6 Cities

City living on a budget!

Some Of The Cheapest Rent In Ontario Can Now Be Found In These 6 Cities
Ontario isn't the cheapest place to rent in Canada, but some cities are more affordable than others.

The Zumper Canadian Rent Report came out on September 15, and according to its findings, "with a majority of cities growing in monthly rent prices, Canada's rental market seems to be experiencing a strong recovery."

The report monitors rental data from the 24 most populated metropolitan areas in Canada and calculates median rental prices.

Ontario's highest median rental price was in Toronto, sitting at $1,770 a month for a one-bedroom unit, and its cheapest was in Windsor at $1,140 for a one-bedroom unit.

According to the Zumper Canadian Rent Report, these six Ontario cities have some of the cheapest rent in the province for one-bedrooms. However, each city has increased in price compared to the previous year.

  1. Windsor, $1,140
  2. London, $1,300
  3. Kingston, $1,330
  4. Hamilton, $1,390
  5. St. Catharines, $1,430
  6. Kitchener $1,440
