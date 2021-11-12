These 7 Ontario Cities Made The Top 10 For Most Expensive Rent In Canada RN
Well, that sucks.
A November report has revealed what Canadian cities are the most expensive when it comes to renting and so many places in Ontario topped the list.
The recent ranking by Rentals.ca states that the most expensive cities to rent in the province are Toronto, Oakville, Burlington, Vaughan, Mississauga, Etobicoke, and Guelph, all of which also ranked within the top 10 in the country.
Toronto ranked as the priciest place in Ontario, with its average one-bedroom unit costing $2,006 and two-bedroom costing $2,678 per month. It almost made the top spot for all of Canada but was narrowly beaten out by Vancouver.
On the flip side, the report points to Brampton as the cheapest city to rent within the GTA, with residents paying an average of $1,580 a month for a one-bedroom.
However, the most affordable Ontario city highlighted in the report is Windsor, with one-bedroom units going for an average of $1,250 per month.
Meanwhile, provinces like Saskatchewan and Alberta continue to offer the most affordable renting opportunities in the country with two-bedroom prices sinking as low as $870.