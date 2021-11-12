Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Real Estate
ontario houses for rent

The Cheapest City To Rent In The GTA Is Brampton RN & Other Cities Don't Even Come Close

It is possible to live closer to the 6ix without breaking the bank!

The Cheapest City To Rent In The GTA Is Brampton RN & Other Cities Don't Even Come Close
Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

If you're someone who can't sacrifice Toronto's big city living by moving to a smaller town, well, you're in luck. It is possible to live near the 6ix without breaking the bank, and Brampton is the cheapest city to rent in the GTA.

Rentals.ca just released its national rental report for November and laid out the average price points Canadians are paying month-to-month for rent. Many cities in the GTA ranked high for pricy rent, but Brampton is by far the cheapest at an average of $1,580 a month for a one-bedroom.

Scarborough was the next most affordable city in the GTA for rent, costing just $14 more a month to live there over Brampton at an average of $1,594. North York and Markham were neck-and-neck for their monthly rental fees at $1,724 per month.

Toronto is unsurprisingly the most expensive city to rent in the GTA costing just over $2,000 each month for a one-bedroom unit. Oakville trails closely in second for the GTA at $1,984 a month.

Vaughan, Mississauga, and Etobicoke also cracked the top ten list for priciest places to rent across Canada, coming out at $1,828, $1,824, and $1,769 respectively.

The national rental report revealed that the cheapest place to rent in Ontario is in Windsor at $1,250 per month. The average rent across Canada, however, is $1,516, so GTA rental prices are still not the most affordable.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

These 6 Ontario Cities Currently Have The Lowest Property Tax Rates In The Province

Some hope for homeowners after all!

Jon Bilous | Dreamstime

At this point, Ontario is well-known for its nearly impossible-to-own real estate. But a new report revealed that property taxes aren't so bad in some Ontario cities, which could make buying a home slightly more attainable.

A report by Zoocasa broke down property tax rates across the province over the past year, which varies greatly depending on where you live.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Plans To Get A Special Task Force That Will Look To Make Housing More Affordable

The task force will work to "make housing more affordable for hardworking Ontarians."

Gvictoria | Dreamstime

Ontario plans to get a Housing Affordability Task Force to help make housing more attainable for people as prices continue to increase.

In the fall economic statement, Ontario announced a proposal "to establish a Housing Affordability Task Force to provide recommendations to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing on potential further actions to make housing more affordable for Ontario families."

Keep Reading Show less

House Prices In The GTA Have Officially Broken Another Record & It's Not For Being Cheap

Here we go again. 🙃

Sergey02 | Dreamstime

Once again, it's official — buying a home in the GTA is harder than it is to buy one in downtown Toronto.

The Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) and Altus Group just put out a new report on new home sales and prices in the GTA for September, and it includes some record-breaking revelations.

Keep Reading Show less

This Massive Ontario Home With 11 Rooms Is Under $1M & Is Basically Its Own Mini Resort

No more pricey spa trips needed.

Debi Maltais | RE/MAX

A huge Ontario home is offering its future owners a chance to invest in a resort-style property for under $1 million.

The house at 1079 Moss St., located in Greater Sudbury, is a five-bedroom home that offers 3,800 square feet of living space.

Keep Reading Show less