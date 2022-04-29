NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
gta real estate

The Average Rent In Some GTA Spots Have Gone Down & Here's Where It's Cheapest

Some places are under the 2000's. 👀

Residential condos in the GTA.

Residential condos in the GTA.

ArchonCodex | Dreamstime

Finding affordable rent in the GTA may have been a challenge for people in a city that saw a reported increase in rent prices at the beginning of the month.

But don't fret, because some rent prices in and around Toronto are now taking a bit of dive as we head into the spring months of 2022.

A report by TorontoRentals, which looked into data on residential spaces for rent in the GTA area from February of 2022 to March 2022, revealed that the average monthly rent has gone down in some areas, including the downtown core.

"A majority of the municipalities in the GTA experienced slight declines in their average monthly rental rates. Toronto experienced a month-over-month decline of 0.4%, Mississauga experienced a monthly decline of 0.9%, and Scarborough experienced a monthly decline of 3.8%," President and owner of the Bullpen Research & Consulting Inc., Ben Myers, said in the study.

If you're jumping onto the rent hunt for an apartment or condo soon and want to know where's the cheapest right now, here's how much average rent costs, ranked from lowest to highest in price, according to the report:

  1. Scarborough ($1,764)
  2. Ajax ($1,833)
  3. Brampton ($1,855)
  4. East York ($1,858)
  5. Markham ($1,888)
  6. North York ($1,961)
  7. York ($1,979)
  8. Vaughan ($2,040)
  9. Mississauga ($2,062)
  10. Etobicoke ($2,100)
  11. Toronto ($2,303)

Map of average rent in Toronto from Feburary 2022 to March 2022. Map of average rent in Toronto from Feburary 2022 to March 2022. TorontoRentals

The report showed that the average rent since April 2021 has gone up for 10 of the last 12 months. Rent in March averaged out at $2,182 across all property types in the GTA, but has gone down by just over 1% since February 2022.

"After strong rent growth in the second half of last year, average rents in the GTA have started to flatten out, with most of the major municipalities in the GTA experiencing monthly declines. The monthly declines are across the board by geography, property type and bedroom count," said Myers.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...