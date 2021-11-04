Brampton Is The Cheapest City To Rent In The GTA RN & Here's How Other Areas Stack Up
Surprise, surprise, Toronto is the most expensive.
If you're currently looking for a place to rent somewhere in the GTA, a new report reveals how much the average rental costs in each neighbourhood.
Rental platform liv.rent just broke down how much rent costs across the GTA for November, as well as how rental market trends and changes are looking in Toronto.
This November, for the first time ever this year, the average rental price for the GTA has gone over $1,700 a month. Back in October, the average price was $1,693; now it's $1,735, which is a $42 difference. Liv.rent said it's unsure if Toronto's rental prices will continue increasing for the rest of the year.
Of all the places to find an unfurnished, one-bedroom rental, Brampton is currently the most affordable neighbourhood in the GTA, with its average rent at just over $1,500 a month for a one-bedroom, unfurnished listing. Unsurprisingly, Toronto is the most expensive place to live, with rent coming out to an eye-watering average of $1,909 for the same kind of unit. That's a nearly $400 difference between the two cities.
North York is the second-most expensive area, with unfurnished one-bedrooms going for $1,852 a month. Mississauga comes in third at $1,763 a month.
If you're looking for something even cheaper, the average rent for a furnished one-bedroom in Brampton is $1,338 per month, while the average in Vaughan-Richmond Hill for the same kind of unit is $1,540.
Outside of the GTA, the cheapest places to rent are London, Windsor, and Kingston, with a one-bedroom going for under or around $1,350 per month.
