Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Real Estate
toronto houses for rent

Brampton Is The Cheapest City To Rent In The GTA RN & Here's How Other Areas Stack Up

Surprise, surprise, Toronto is the most expensive.

Brampton Is The Cheapest City To Rent In The GTA RN & Here's How Other Areas Stack Up
Spiroview Inc. | Dreamstime

If you're currently looking for a place to rent somewhere in the GTA, a new report reveals how much the average rental costs in each neighbourhood.

Rental platform liv.rent just broke down how much rent costs across the GTA for November, as well as how rental market trends and changes are looking in Toronto.

This November, for the first time ever this year, the average rental price for the GTA has gone over $1,700 a month. Back in October, the average price was $1,693; now it's $1,735, which is a $42 difference. Liv.rent said it's unsure if Toronto's rental prices will continue increasing for the rest of the year.

liv.rent

Of all the places to find an unfurnished, one-bedroom rental, Brampton is currently the most affordable neighbourhood in the GTA, with its average rent at just over $1,500 a month for a one-bedroom, unfurnished listing. Unsurprisingly, Toronto is the most expensive place to live, with rent coming out to an eye-watering average of $1,909 for the same kind of unit. That's a nearly $400 difference between the two cities.

North York is the second-most expensive area, with unfurnished one-bedrooms going for $1,852 a month. Mississauga comes in third at $1,763 a month.

If you're looking for something even cheaper, the average rent for a furnished one-bedroom in Brampton is $1,338 per month, while the average in Vaughan-Richmond Hill for the same kind of unit is $1,540.

Outside of the GTA, the cheapest places to rent are London, Windsor, and Kingston, with a one-bedroom going for under or around $1,350 per month.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Toronto's Rental Market Is Getting Ridiculous But Here's How To Snag Your Dream Apartment

"A matter of an hour or two can make a difference," one expert says.

Dejan Baric | Dreamstime, Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime

If you're looking for a place to rent in Toronto, you may want to act fast because it's a hot market right now.

A recent report released by the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board revealed the strong rental demand in the city, which showed that July 2021 saw more than double the amount of leased rental apartments than the same time last year.

Keep Reading Show less

Rent Prices Across The GTA Have Plummeted In Every Single Neighbourhood Except One

Even downtown Toronto is way cheaper!

Scott Heaney | Dreamstime

The difficulty of affording Toronto rent is well-documented at this point, but 2021 is apparently bringing a bit of relief in almost every single neighbourhood in the GTA.

According to a new report from rental platform liv.rent, the average rent in a furnished apartment is a lot lower than it was in 2020 in almost every single GTA region — except for one.

Keep Reading Show less

It's Only Going To Get Harder & Harder To Rent In Toronto This Fall & Here's Why

Prices are growing and availability is plummeting!

Scott Heaney | Dreamstime

If you're thinking about looking at Toronto apartments for rent, you might not want to hesitate — it's only going to cost you more the longer you wait.

According to a recent report from the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board, residents of TO can expect rent prices to grow while the number of available homes drops.

Keep Reading Show less

Barrie Is Now The Most Expensive Place To Rent In Ontario & It Even Beat Out Toronto

Living in the 6ix suddenly doesn't look so bad.

Vadim Rodnev | Dreamstime

If you're one of the many people thinking about fleeing Toronto rent prices for something cheaper, you're probably going to want to stay away from Barrie.

According to Zumper, Canada's rent report shows that Barrie took over the 6ix's place as the third most expensive Canadian market for one-bedroom apartments.

Keep Reading Show less