Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Real Estate
canadian housing market

Toronto Rent Prices Are Getting Super Pricey & It's Much Cheaper To Live In These 3 Spots

Is it time to flee the 6ix?

Toronto Rent Prices Are Getting Super Pricey & It's Much Cheaper To Live In These 4 Spots
Bakerjarvis | Dreamstime

Toronto rent prices are slowly going back up after declining during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it could be time to start packing your bags.

According to Rentals.ca, the average price of a one-bedroom apartment in the 6ix is currently just under $2,000 which is down 2.9% compared to the same period last year. However, overall rent, which is $2,181, is up 6.7% from the last quarter of 2021.

The city's blatant unaffordability has caused many to flee the GTA in search of cheaper housing, especially in the wake of the 2020-2021 lockdowns.

While Toronto currently sits at $1,938 for a one-bedroom and $2,628 for a two-bedroom, there are cheaper options around Ontario.

At the moment, the overall most affordable cities to rent in Ontario are London, Windsor, and Kingston with one-bedroom prices listed at $1,304, $1,325 and $1,358 respectively.

"Many residents of Toronto have considered moving out of the city because of the high rent," a spokesperson for Rentals.ca told Narcity.

"If a tenant decided to move to Windsor, a unit in the 500-square-foot range would be $500 cheaper than Toronto, while a unit in the 800-square-foot range would be $900 cheaper, and a unit in the 1,000-square-foot range would be $1,300 cheaper."

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Buying A House In Canada Is Now The Hardest It's Been Since The 1980s

Every housing market has gotten more unaffordable but it's no surprise which places are the worst.

Céline Chamiot-Poncet | Pexels

This country's housing market is truly bleak because new data has shown that buying a house in Canada is getting more unaffordable to an extent that hasn't been seen in decades.

RBC's Housing Trends and Affordability report for September 2021 has been released and it revealed that the amount of income a household would need to cover ownership costs of a home in Canada has reached 45.3%.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Rent Freeze Will End This Winter & Your Landlord Could Raise Your Rent

Landlords must give 90 days notice before raising rent.

Bakerjarvis | Dreamstime, Scottshymko | Dreamstime

As Ontario gets colder this winter, your rent prices may get hotter.

Ontario's rent freeze was put in place on October 1, 2020, and is set to expire on December 31, 2021.

Keep Reading Show less

These Are Some Of The Cheapest Spots To Buy A Home In Ontario RN

Time to pack your bags.

Elena Elisseeva | Dreamstime, Sian Cox | Dreamstime

Buying a house in Ontario may seem like a dream, but some areas are a bit more affordable than others.

According to a new report by RE/MAX, the housing market will remain strong this fall, driven by young buyers and a low supply of houses.

Keep Reading Show less

It's More Expensive To Rent Than Own A Home In Canada & It's Costing Some People Big Bucks

Here's how much you're losing out on.

Vladislav Mavrin | Dreamstime, Harold Stiver | Dreamstime

If you're in a position to choose between buying or renting a home in Canada, you may want to become a homeowner if you like saving money.

A recent report from Royal LePage found that on average, homeowners paid $769 less per month than renters in the second quarter of 2021.

Keep Reading Show less