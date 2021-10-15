Trending Tags

EN - Real Estate
Toronto's Real Estate Is So Pricey, Its Housing Bubble Risk Ranked 2nd-Largest In The World

Toronto beat out Vancouver by a long shot.

Toronto real estate might as well be a dirty word at this point, and judging by the most recent data, things aren't getting any better.

On October 5, UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index 2021 revealed that the city now has the "second-largest real estate bubble risk in the world," beating out top another contender, Vancouver, by a significant margin.

The 6ix's growing population and falling mortgage rates have caused its real estate prices to skyrocket, increasing by almost 8% over the last four quarters.

Toronto scored a total of 2.02 in the index, which highlights the city's significant risk factor for becoming a real estate bubble in the future.

Local authorities have previously attempted to introduce tighter financing conditions, vacancy fees, and stricter rent control to reduce the rising rents, but it looks like the efforts haven't been proved successful in the big picture.

