Toronto's Real Estate Is So Pricey, Its Housing Bubble Risk Ranked 2nd-Largest In The World

In the Greater Vancouver area, depending on the season and such, a $1000 budget can currently in 2017 get you maybe a 2 bedroom suite or you might end up with a small bedroom in a shared apartment. We’ll show you exactly what type of rental you can get with a $1000 in Vancouver right now.
Curious to see how rent can compare from neighbourhood to neighbourhood? See how your hood currently compares to all the others with around $1000 for rent.
Please note: the rentals and prices we included are the ones available and prices listed at the time of writing. Their prices may fluctuate based on season and demand and the listings may be taken off at any time.
Downtown
Condo Georgia Street // Downtown Core // $1000 during renovation period
Size: 447 sq. ft.
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Neighbourhood: West Georgia, Downtown
Features: Miele appliances, Quartz countertops and grey hardwood flooring. 24 hour concierge and rooftop lounge with fire pit. Facilities in the building such as indoor swimming pool, bowling alley, gym and hot tub. Steps away from Skytrain, Rogers Arena, Yaletown, etc.
Gastown Studio // Downtown // $1125 unfurnished
Size: 250 sq. ft.
Bedrooms: 0
Bathrooms: 1
Neighbourhood: Abbott Street, Gastown, Downtown
Features: Newly renovated, full washroom with a shower, kitchenette (stove and fridge), FOB entry, security cameras, individual mailboxes, coin operated laundry within the building, cable TV service. Within walking distance to BC Place/Rogers Arena, International Village Mall and more.
Private Room // Downtown // $870
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Neighbourhood: Robson, Downtown
Features: Furnished private room in a one bedroom+den apartment on Robson St. with heat, hydro and high-speed internet.
East Vancouver, Burnaby and Tri-Cities
1 Bedroom Garden Suite // Hasting Sunrise // $990
Size: 400 sq. ft.
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Neighbourhood: Hasting Sunrise, East Village
Features: One bedroom basement suite in a heritage house with full height ceilings. Laundry and utilities included. Private entrance and yard access. 1/2 block from the water views and numerous parks. Close to downtown, commercial drive, the highway and transit.
2 Bedroom Renovated Suite // Maple Ridge // $980
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Neighbourhood: 224 St, Maple Ridge
Features: New carpets, laminate flooring, new countertops, new bathroom tile. Near shopping, transit center and more.
2 bedroom Ground Floor // SFU Burnaby/Coquitlam // $1000
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Neighbourhood: Como Lake Avenue, Burquitlam
Features: Two bedroom suite in a semi-private house with in-house laundry and patio. Private bathroom and kitchen (newly renovated). 5 minute drive from SFU, border of Burnaby and Coquitlam and 5 minute walk from Burquitlam Skytrain.
Vancouver West Side
Full furnished suite // Kitsilano // $980
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Neighbourhood: Waterloo Street, Kitsilano
Features: Private entrance furnished basement suite for one person. Includes chest of drawers, bookshelf, coffee table, fine leather 3 person sofa, rattan chair, fold-out kitchen table, GE stove/oven, vacuum cleaner, dishes/pots, glasses and cutlery, lamp, humidifier, bathroom with shower/bath, ironing board with iron, shared washer/dryer in other area of basement. All utilities are included in the rent
Studio Suite // Oakridge // $1000
Bedrooms: 0
Bathrooms: 1
Neighbourhood: 41st and Oak
Features: Studio suite with 1 full bathroom and kitchen, washer and dryer. Located very close to 41 and Oak and Oakridge mall. All utilities and wifi included. Includes wireless Internet.
1 bedroom in a house // Kitsilano // $900
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Neighbourhood: Balaclava, Kitsilano
Features: The bedroom has a side window and easily accommodates a Queen sized bed and other furniture. The house has a sundeck and its own backyard including bbq and garden. Balcony on first floor and garden on second floor. A microwave, juicer, piano, second tv by the living room area.
South Vancouver
1 bedroom basement suite // Marpole // $990
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Neighbourhood: South Granville
Features: 1 bedroom basement suite in a 10-year-old west coast single house in South Granville area between Oak st and Granville St. Includes private kitchen and bathroom. In-floor radiant hot water heating. Separate entry.
1 bedroom + den basement // West 57th Ave // $1000
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Neighbourhood: West 57th Ave
Features: Newly renovated 1 bedroom + den suite, near transit to access UBC and downtown, shared laundry, utilities included.
1 bedroom suite // Richmond // $1000
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Neighbourhood: Cambie and No. 5 Road, Richmond
Features: Separate private entrance. Alarmed and gated. One block from shopping, banks, restaurants, transit, bus, etc. Semi-furnished. Parking available.