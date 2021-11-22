Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Real Estate
house prices in toronto

Toronto's Real Estate Is So Pricy That You'll Need To Save For Over 27 Years To Buy A Home

Guess it's time to start saving up now. :weary:

Toronto's Real Estate Is So Pricy That You'll Need To Save For Over 27 Years To Buy A Home
Deymos | Dreamstime

We all know that the 6ix is one of the least affordable places to live, and apparently Toronto's real estate is even expensive for those making six figures a year.

The National Bank of Canada recently dropped its Housing Affordability Monitor report for the last quarter, and it's looking bleak for those hoping to buy in Toronto. This report considers two major hurdles prospective homebuyers face when looking for a place: how much they have to save for the down payment, and the monthly mortgage payments they'll have to make when they buy that home.

The bank reports that in the third quarter of 2021, the annual household income you need in order to afford the mortgage payments on the median house in Toronto racks up to $205,342 — a far cry from the current median income in the city, which sits at $86,875.

To save for the down payment alone, the bank estimates that a household making the median income would have to save for 330 months, or 27.5 years, in order to afford the current median house, which is priced at $1,195,754. That's by setting aside 10% of your salary each year.

Buying a condo in Toronto is, by comparison, a more realistic goal for prospective homebuyers. With the median condo price in the city at $669,593, those making the median income can eventually afford the down payment after 58 months (nearly 5 years) of saving. However, they'll need to be making $134,726 a year to afford the mortgage payments.

While it's frickin' expensive to buy a place in Toronto, Vancouver is far worse off. Anyone making the median income and looking to buy a house in Vancouver would have to save for 36 years (or 432 months) before buying the median house in this West Coast city. Yikes.

Quebec City has the most affordable housing market of the 10 cities listed, as those making the median income of $72,484 each year will only need to save for 28 months (just under 2.5 years) before they can land the median house at $339,134.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

This Majestic Yorkville Condo Is Fit For A Queen But You'll Need A Whopping $9.8M

Calling Prince (or Princess) Charming. 👑

Barry Cohen | RE/MAX

Have you ever dreamed of living like royalty? Well, this absolutely regal condo in Yorkville is currently on the market but it also comes at a price tag that is suited for a queen.

At $9.8 million, you can live in this palatial condo that sprawls 4,240 square feet and is nestled right inside the luxurious Hazelton Hotel.

Keep Reading Show less

House Prices In The GTA Have Officially Broken Another Record & It's Not For Being Cheap

Here we go again. 🙃

Sergey02 | Dreamstime

Once again, it's official — buying a home in the GTA is harder than it is to buy one in downtown Toronto.

The Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) and Altus Group just put out a new report on new home sales and prices in the GTA for September, and it includes some record-breaking revelations.

Keep Reading Show less

A Toronto Real Estate Broker Made A 'Squid Game' Billboard For Halloween & It's Gone Viral

You can catch the billboard when you get off at Finch station. 👀

@ashirazii | Instagram

If you've driven near Finch Station recently, chances are you have already seen this Squid Game-themed billboard.

Amir Shirazi, a 26-year-old real estate broker who has been working in the industry for the last six years, set up the billboard at Yonge Street and Bishop Avenue that Torontonians can check out for the next month.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Was Just Named One Of The Least Affordable Cities In North America & RIP Your Wallet

It beat out New York by 13 ranks! 😰

Rodrigolab | Dreamstime

Toronto is expensive, and while that isn't exactly a major news flash to anyone living in their shoebox of an apartment, this recent report just proved how incredibly unaffordable this city is compared to the rest of the entire continent.

On October 18, Oxford Economics — a company that specializes in quantitative analysis and global forecasting — dropped their housing affordability report that ranked Toronto as the third least affordable city in all of North America to live in. Vancouver snagged that top spot while Boise, Idaho beat out the 6ix at second place.

Keep Reading Show less