Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Real Estate
house prices in ontario

House Prices In The GTA Have Officially Broken Another Record & It's Not For Being Cheap

Here we go again. 🙃

House Prices In The GTA Have Officially Broken Another Record & It's Not For Being Cheap
Sergey02 | Dreamstime

Once again, it's official — buying a home in the GTA is harder than it is to buy one in downtown Toronto.

The Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) and Altus Group just put out a new report on new home sales and prices in the GTA for September, and it includes some record-breaking revelations.

The GTA housing market seemed to be popping off this past September with over 3,500 units sold (which is 16% above the 10-year average in the area). Over 1,000 new single-family homes were sold in the GTA (including detached, semi-detached and linked townhouse units), while just under 2,500 condos, stacked townhouses, and lofts were sold.

The report revealed that it was the third-highest number of condo sales in this month since they started tracking real estate trends in 2000.

Inventory failed to keep up with the sales of single-family homes this September. Meanwhile, due to new condo projects mushrooming in the GTA, the remaining inventory actually increased compared to August and went up to over 11,000 units available.

"While available inventory is relatively low for both new single-family homes and new condominium apartments, the current supply dynamics are different for each sector," Edward Jegg, Analytics Team Leader at Altus Analytics, Altus Group said in the report. "There is very little new single-family product making it to the market, which is driving prices to new records. In contrast, there are significant levels of new condominium apartment product being launched, but strong demand means it is being bought up relatively quickly."

Benchmark prices for new single-family homes also broke a record for September, which went up to $1,573,764. This reported price point is a 33.5% jump over the last 12 months.

As for the GTA's new condos, there was only a 2% increase over the same period of time, with benchmark prices coming out at $1,036,831.

Recently, Toronto was named as one of the least affordable cities in North America to live in, and it comes as no surprise since first-time homebuyers in the 6ix are asking their parents for help with their down payments.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

This Massive Ontario Home With 11 Rooms Is Under $1M & Is Basically Its Own Mini Resort

No more pricey spa trips needed.

Debi Maltais | RE/MAX

A huge Ontario home is offering its future owners a chance to invest in a resort-style property for under $1 million.

The house at 1079 Moss St., located in Greater Sudbury, is a five-bedroom home that offers 3,800 square feet of living space.

Keep Reading Show less

One Ontario City Has Some Of The Cheapest Houses & They Are Selling For Way Under Asking

You might actually be able to afford a house here!

Atomazul | Dreamstime, Chon Kit Leong | Dreamstime

Owning a house in Ontario may seem like an impossible feat, but one town is looking surprisingly affordable these days.

Kingston, Ontario has some of the cheapest homes in Ontario right now, and they're selling under asking, according to reports.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Homes Are Selling Way Over Asking & Here Are Cities To Avoid To Save Your Wallet

Toronto didn't make the list.

Anna Kraynova | Dreamstime

Ontario homes are currently selling for way over the asking price in some cities and it might hurt your wallet if you're looking to buy.

According to a new study by Zoocasa, the aftermath of COVID-19 has caused the province's smaller cities to become hot spots for "unprecedented price growth" thanks to a desire for space and remote work.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto House Prices Just Hit A New Record & Good Luck If You're In The GTA

Here we go breaking records again.

Jon Bilous | Dreamstime

Buying an affordable home in downtown Toronto feels just as rare as finding a four-leaf clover. Prospective homeowners who are looking for a house in the 6ix will apparently need another stroke of luck because a recent report reveals that housing affordability in the GTA has gotten even worse.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) just put out its data about the GTA's housing market conditions for September, and it shows that the average selling price for all types of homes was up 18.3% year-over-year at a whopping $1,136, 280.

Keep Reading Show less