Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
condos for sale in toronto

These Condos In The GTA Give You The Best Value For Your Money

A cheaper alternative to homeownership.

Toronto Staff Writer
These condos in the GTA give you the best value for your money.
Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

If you're planning to be a city slicker for life, then finding an affordable condo somewhere in the GTA is probably the more realistic way for you to thrive. But, you do have to know where to find them.

A new report by Strata, a Toronto-based real estate platform, has created a list of the areas with the most valuable condos based on two factors, cost per square foot and the affordability of maintenance fees.

At the moment, the best deal for a townhome condo in the GTA is the Leah Crescent Townhomes in Vaughan, offering $452 per square foot and 16 cents per square foot for maintenance fees.

Okay, so that pricing doesn't scream value, but it's way lower than the neighbourhood's average, which is $767 and 70 cents, respectively. So, with perspective, it's quite the bargain.

Other top spots for savings include Circa Carriage Townhomes, Markham, Brighton Place Townhomes, Vaughan, and wild card Windermere by The Lake Townhomes, Toronto.

Even though a Toronto-based property landed fourth on Strata's list, the real estate agency reminds future condo-buyers that going outside the city limits is still ideal.

"Properties outside city limits tend to offer more square footage. So homebuyers are often getting extra space on every dollar spent," an excerpt from the report reads.

The agency also outlines that having your finances in order before making an offer on a condo plays a vital role in overcoming the competitive market.

"This way, you can present an attractive offer with as few conditions as possible," says Strata's realtor Cyrus Ghazvin.

"And by knowing in advance what your mortgage comfort zone is, you can strategically bid higher than other competing buyers," he adds.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

canadian housing market

The Number Of GTA Condos For Sale Has Dropped & It's Driving Prices Through The Roof

Supply and demand, baby!

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

It seems sellers are scared to list, and buyers are worried about missing out on the opportunity to buy, creating a pretty messy situation.

GTA condo listings have dropped 63% in the last year, and this "lack of listings is likely what’s driving an overall pricing surge across the GTA," according to Strata.

Keep ReadingShow less
condos for sale in mississauga

This Mississauga Penthouse Selling For $15 Million Just Set A New Price Record

Private wine cavern and five-car garage included.

via Camrost

Mississauga has a new multi-million dollar penthouse on the market.

And if you have a cool $15M, it can be yours.

From Your Site Articles
Keep ReadingShow less
condos for sale in toronto

This Majestic Yorkville Condo Is Fit For A Queen But You'll Need A Whopping $9.8M

Calling Prince (or Princess) Charming. 👑

Barry Cohen | RE/MAX

Have you ever dreamed of living like royalty? Well, this absolutely regal condo in Yorkville is currently on the market but it also comes at a price tag that is suited for a queen.

At $9.8 million, you can live in this palatial condo that sprawls 4,240 square feet and is nestled right inside the luxurious Hazelton Hotel.

Keep ReadingShow less
condos for sale in toronto

A Toronto Realtor Made A 'You' Parody Video To Sell A Loft & It Went For Way Over Asking

The loft sold $157,100 over the asking price.

@samnegotiates | Instagram

The Toronto market for stunning lofts is already pretty hot, but it may have gone up a couple of degrees thanks to a parody video spoofing Netflix's show You.

27-year-old Toronto realtor Sam Ghamsari made waves in the real estate community this week with his video listing for 90 Sumach St., Unit 421, gaining over 14,000 views on Instagram.

Keep ReadingShow less