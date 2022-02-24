These Condos In The GTA Give You The Best Value For Your Money
A cheaper alternative to homeownership.
If you're planning to be a city slicker for life, then finding an affordable condo somewhere in the GTA is probably the more realistic way for you to thrive. But, you do have to know where to find them.
A new report by Strata, a Toronto-based real estate platform, has created a list of the areas with the most valuable condos based on two factors, cost per square foot and the affordability of maintenance fees.
At the moment, the best deal for a townhome condo in the GTA is the Leah Crescent Townhomes in Vaughan, offering $452 per square foot and 16 cents per square foot for maintenance fees.
Okay, so that pricing doesn't scream value, but it's way lower than the neighbourhood's average, which is $767 and 70 cents, respectively. So, with perspective, it's quite the bargain.
Other top spots for savings include Circa Carriage Townhomes, Markham, Brighton Place Townhomes, Vaughan, and wild card Windermere by The Lake Townhomes, Toronto.
Even though a Toronto-based property landed fourth on Strata's list, the real estate agency reminds future condo-buyers that going outside the city limits is still ideal.
"Properties outside city limits tend to offer more square footage. So homebuyers are often getting extra space on every dollar spent," an excerpt from the report reads.
The agency also outlines that having your finances in order before making an offer on a condo plays a vital role in overcoming the competitive market.
"This way, you can present an attractive offer with as few conditions as possible," says Strata's realtor Cyrus Ghazvin.
"And by knowing in advance what your mortgage comfort zone is, you can strategically bid higher than other competing buyers," he adds.