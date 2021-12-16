Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Real Estate
canadian housing market

The GTA's Condo Prices Are Projected To Skyrocket In 2022 & RIP Your Wallet

Pass the tissues to prospective condo owners. 🤧

The GTA's Condo Prices Are Projected To Skyrocket In 2022 & RIP Your Wallet
Vitaldrum | Dreamstime

If you needed yet another reminder that Toronto is seriously unaffordable, well, here you have it. The real estate market in the GTA is projected to be even more expensive next year, and condos are predicted to see the highest price jumps.

According to Royal LePage's home price forecast for 2022, things are looking pretty bleak for prospective condo owners in the GTA.

Condo prices are set to rise by 12% in 2022. This will push the median price of a condo in the area to $763,800, an $81,800 jump from the same period in 2021.

Royal LePage Market Survey Forecast 2022

The GTA is the only area where condo appreciation is predicted to outpace the appreciation of detached homes, Royal LePage reports.

“Condos in the city of Toronto and in the greater region have rebounded with vigour, after taking a harder hit than any other major urban centre in the country at the onset of the pandemic,” said Cailey Heaps, a real estate agent with Royal LePage.

So, what are the predictions for other types of properties in the GTA? Single-family detached homes are set to go up by 10% to a median price of $1,564,200.

According to Royal LePage, increased demand from homebuyers who weren't able to purchase in 2021 as well as the need for more shelter will drive prices up.

A recent report from RE/MAX dropped its housing forecast for 2022 and the cheapest spots to buy a home in Ontario are expected to be in Thunder Bay and Sault Ste. Marie.

From Your Site Articles

Canada's Home Prices Are Set To 'Rise Strongly' In 2022 & Single-Family Houses Could Top $900K

Blame it on pent-up demand from 2021!

Chunli Li | Dreamstime

It's predicted that Canada's home prices could soar next year thanks in part to pent-up demand and the median cost of a single-family house could reach more than $900,000.

According to the new Royal LePage Market Survey Forecast released on December 15, home values in Canada are expected to "rise strongly" in 2022 but at a slower pace compared to 2021.

Keep Reading Show less

Over 10% Of Gen Z In Canada Have Already Bought Their Own Homes & This Isn't A Joke

People aged 18 to 28 years old are apparently buying real estate. 👀

Rodrigolab | Dreamstime, Juan Rojas | Unsplash

According to a survey, a good chunk of Canada's Gen Z population has already bought their own homes and no, this isn't a joke.

On December 8, a new generational trends report was released by Sotheby's International Realty Canada and Mustel Group that surveyed people in Canada between the ages of 18 and 28 on how they feel about the housing market.

Keep Reading Show less

Here’s How Much Money You Need To Earn To Afford A Home In Different Cities Across Canada

Those earning six figures will still need to save for 20+ years in some cities. 😭

Denis Pepin | Dreamstime, Rodrigolab | Dreamstime

It's time to start saving, Canada! A new report from the National Bank of Canada has revealed exactly how much money you need to be making to afford a house in some of Canada’s biggest cities — and nope, it’s not good news.

According to the data, shared in November 2021, housing affordability in Canada continued to get worse throughout the summer and into the fall of this year.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario’s Cheapest Spots To Buy A Home In 2022 Were Released & Some Are Still Expensive

Is your New Year's goal to become a homeowner?

Radu Borcoman | Dreamstime

Are you hoping the new year will bring you a pair of shiny new house keys?

Housing affordability has made homeownership a pipe dream for some people in Ontario, with prices rising and not expected to get any cheaper anytime soon, according to RE/MAX.

Keep Reading Show less