These 4 Toronto Apartments Show What Under $400K Will Get You Across The City
What a steal!
The real estate market in Toronto has been seeing extreme highs since 2021.
It's hard to find apartments for less than half a million these days, but not to fret, there are hidden gems out there that are in great locations and won't hurt your wallets.
Here are four listings below $400k that you can find in Toronto.
Two-bedroom apartment near Scarborough Bluffs
Apartment at 207 Galloway Rd. in Scarborough.
Price: $329,900
Address: 1102 - 207 Galloway Rd., Toronto, ON
Description: This Scarborough gem is a short 15-minute drive from the Bluffs, and has an unobstructed view of Lake Ontario.
Family home in Scarborough
Kitchen in two storey condo at 4060 Lawrence Ave E. in Toronto, ON.
Price: $399,900
Address: 111 - 4060 Lawrence Ave. E., Toronto, ON
Description: This two-storey condo with an eat-in kitchen is perfect for families looking for a place to stay. It has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and is less than a five-minute walk to two public schools in the area.
Casa Loma bachelor pad
Apartment for sale on 78 Warren Rd., in Toronto, ON.
Price: $395,000
Address: 107 - 78 Warren Rd., Toronto, ON
Description: This swanky one-bath bachelor apartment near the downtown core is just steps away from a dog park, less than a 15-minute walk to St. Clair subway station, and right around the corner from Upper Canada College.
Condo in Toronto's Koreatown North
Apartment for sale at 5949 Yonge St. in Toronto.
Rita Lombardo-McBridge | Century 21
Price: $339,900
Address: 304 - 5949 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Description: This one bed, one bath open-concept space with a kitchen island and a rooftop patio is perfect for those who like to entertain guests regularly. This spot is also a short walk from various TTC subway stations and bus stops.