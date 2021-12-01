Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Real Estate
canadian housing market

Ontario’s Cheapest Spots To Buy A Home In 2022 Were Released & Some Are Still Expensive

Is your New Year's goal to become a homeowner?

Ontario’s Cheapest Spots To Buy A Home In 2022 Were Released & Some Are Still Expensive
Radu Borcoman | Dreamstime

Are you hoping the new year will bring you a pair of shiny new house keys?

Housing affordability has made homeownership a pipe dream for some people in Ontario, with prices rising and not expected to get any cheaper anytime soon, according to RE/MAX.

RE/MAX just released its 2022 predictions for the market, and spoiler alert — the new year will not be bringing more affordable housing.

According to RE/MAX's 2022 Canadian Housing Market Outlook Report, Canadians can expect "steady price growth" across the real estate market "with inter-provincial migration continuing to be a key driver of housing activity in many regions."

The country's housing supply shortage will most likely continue into the new year, driving up prices.

Canadians can expect to see an estimated 9.2% increase in average residential sales prices because of these circumstances across the country, according to RE/MAX.

The report predicts the cheapest spot to purchase a home in Ontario will be Thunder Bay, with the average residential sale price increasing by 10% from 2021 to $300,685.73. The second cheapest option will be Sault Ste. Marie, with average prices predicted to rise to $312,903.50.

However, many spots in Ontario still come in at over half a million dollars. The fifth cheapest spot, Windsor, is expected to have average prices rise to $591,805.89.

The most expensive area to buy a home in 2022, surprisingly, won't be Toronto. Instead, York Region is predicted to be the most expensive area with average prices at $1,403,767.20.

The five cheapest areas to buy a home in Ontario in 2022, according to RE/MAX, will be:

  1. Thunder Bay, $300,685.73
  2. Sault Ste. Marie, $312,903.50
  3. North Bay, $406,640
  4. Sudbury, $422,500.05
  5. Windsor, $591,805.89
From Your Site Articles

You Can Build Your Dream House At The Bottom Of This Ski Hill In BC Listed For $99K

Your ski-in, ski-out dreams could become a reality ⛷️

Landquest Realty Corp.

There is a property for sale right now at the bottom of a ski hill in B.C., perfect for building a dream chalet.

If you love a unique real estate opportunity, this is about as good as it gets.

Keep Reading Show less

Nearly 1/3 Of Ontarians' Moms & Dads Are Willing To Help Buy Their Kids' Dream Homes

Looking to apply to the bank of mom and dad, please.

Helen Filatova | Dreamstime

Buying a home in Ontario can be expensive. In fact, it's apparently so hard to break into the market that some Ontarians are even taking out loans with the "Bank of Mom and Dad."

According to a report by IG Private Wealth Management, just under one-third of Ontario parents (30%) are willing to provide financial support to their kids to secure their homes in the province.

Keep Reading Show less

A Rundown Shack In BC Just Sold For $200K & People Spotted Its Awesome Potential

New investment opportunity?

Google Maps

People have leapt to the defence of a rundown shack, which was listed for $235,000 and just sold for $200,000.

The 500-square-foot property, which was built in 1962, is in New Denver, B.C., and in a Reddit thread, some users were critical of its price.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's How Justin Trudeau's Government Plans To Make Buying A House In Canada More Affordable

Housing affordability is a top priority for the government.

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram, Dillon Kydd | Unsplash

The federal government is planning to make buying a house in Canada more affordable and explained how it would get done.

During the throne speech on November 23 that opened the new session of parliament, Justin Trudeau's re-elected government outlined their goals and how they'll achieve them which included steps to reach housing affordability.

Keep Reading Show less