Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Real Estate
ontario houses for sale

Ontario Homes Are Selling Way Over Asking & Here Are Cities To Avoid To Save Your Wallet

Toronto didn't make the list.

Ontario Homes Are Selling Way Over Asking & Here Are Cities To Avoid To Save Your Wallet
Anna Kraynova | Dreamstime

Ontario homes are currently selling for way over the asking price in some cities and it might hurt your wallet if you're looking to buy.

According to a new study by Zoocasa, the aftermath of COVID-19 has caused the province's smaller cities to become hotspots for "unprecedented price growth" thanks to a desire for space and remote work.

The top five cities in Ontario where homes are currently selling for way over asking are Ottawa, Whitby, Windsor, Oshawa and Ajax.

Ottawa is the worst with an average price spike of 27.88% with average listings of $523,842 selling for up to $669,874.

Meanwhile, Whitby has seen an average list-to-sold increase of 16.42% with listings of $938,831 selling for over a million.

"Notably, three of the top-five markets are located in the Durham Region, long considered a hot alternative to the City of Toronto, at a commutable distance," an excerpt from the report reads.

However, if you're looking to score a house under asking, there are some spots to look. Caledon, Oakville and Kingston have seen the biggest below-asking prices on the market.

In the month of September, homes in Caledon sold for an average of 42.73% less, with average listings of $2,784,334 selling for $1,594,531.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

6 Homes In Ontario That Are Under $150K If You're Tired Of Massive Rent Prices In Toronto

Is it time to pack your bags?

Rikki-Lee Leger | RE/MAX

Finding homes in Ontario for under $150K may seem difficult, but it's not impossible.

In fact, there are plenty of good starter homes if you know where to look and are wanting to leave your pricey rent prices behind.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's 'Schitt's Creek' Mansion Is Up For Sale & Its Price Went Up By Millions In Months

In February, La Belle Maison was on the market for $14,980,000.

Property Vision Media | Homelife Vision Brokerage

The mansion from Canada's beloved TV show Schitt's Creek has been up for sale since November last year, and it looks like Toronto's spiking home prices didn't spare this already pricey property.

30 Fifeshire Road, Toronto — better known as La Belle Maison — is the Rose family's expansive 14-bedroom home in Schitt's Creek. In February, the mansion was on the market for $14,980,000, and now it's gone up by nearly $7 million to a whopping $21,888,000.

Keep Reading Show less

This $7.9 Million Ontario Home Has A Lake For A Backyard & A Stunning Sunset View

It also has a heated indoor pool and an outdoor kitchen for year-round fun.

DARREN LEBLANC | RE/MAX, DARREN LEBLANC | RE/MAX

An Ontario home is offering its owners a chance to enjoy all the best parts of cottage life without going rustic.

2410 Southbay Rd., Greater Sudbury, ON, is a sweeping property spanning over 10,000 square feet, and it's perched perfectly on the edge of Ramsey Lake.

Keep Reading Show less

This Ontario Home Selling For Under $900K Has Its Own Boat Launch & Resort Swimming Pool

You'll get stunning views of Remi Lake.

REMI DESBIENS | RE/MAX, REMI DESBIENS | RE/MAX

An Ontario home is offering boat owners a chance to ditch the launch forever and enjoy the ultimate cottage hybrid experience.

177-179 Lefebvre Peninsula Rd., located in Moonbeam, Ontario, is a sprawling 2260-square-foot waterfront property that offers picturesque views of the lake.

Keep Reading Show less