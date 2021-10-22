Ontario Homes Are Selling Way Over Asking & Here Are Cities To Avoid To Save Your Wallet
Toronto didn't make the list.
Ontario homes are currently selling for way over the asking price in some cities and it might hurt your wallet if you're looking to buy.
According to a new study by Zoocasa, the aftermath of COVID-19 has caused the province's smaller cities to become hotspots for "unprecedented price growth" thanks to a desire for space and remote work.
The top five cities in Ontario where homes are currently selling for way over asking are Ottawa, Whitby, Windsor, Oshawa and Ajax.
Ottawa is the worst with an average price spike of 27.88% with average listings of $523,842 selling for up to $669,874.
Meanwhile, Whitby has seen an average list-to-sold increase of 16.42% with listings of $938,831 selling for over a million.
"Notably, three of the top-five markets are located in the Durham Region, long considered a hot alternative to the City of Toronto, at a commutable distance," an excerpt from the report reads.
However, if you're looking to score a house under asking, there are some spots to look. Caledon, Oakville and Kingston have seen the biggest below-asking prices on the market.
In the month of September, homes in Caledon sold for an average of 42.73% less, with average listings of $2,784,334 selling for $1,594,531.