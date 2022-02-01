Ontario's Cheapest Homes For Sale Are Under $150K & Here Are 6 That You Can Buy
These are some of the most affordable housing options in the province.
Finding Ontario homes for under $150,000 without a time machine may seem impossible, but believe it or not, they're actually quite a few properties in the province that are still selling for cheap.
While these houses are far from luxurious, the sheer amount of money they allow you to save on mortgages and down payments will have you at least considering packing your bags and moving to Thunder Bay.
So, if you ever wanted to explore some of the most affordable housing options in Ontario, these gems are a great start.
Quaint Rainy River Starter Home
Price: $144,900
Address: 113 2 St., Rainy River, ON
Description: This adorable two-storey and three-bedroom home has been renovated over the years and features a relatively modern interior.
Original Woodwork Home
Price: $139,900
Address: 130 Franklin St. S, Thunder Bay, ON
Description: A modest home that's reasonably priced, which leaves the possibility for renovations wide-open.
Dual Homes
Price: $120,000
Address: 303 5 St., Rainy River, ON
Description: A 1176 square foot starter property with a cabin-like interior comes with a one-bedroom mini-home attached to it.
Brown Brick House
Price: $119,900
Address: 77 Matachewan Rd., Manitouwadge, ON
Description: This two-bedroom cozy and spacious home would be ideal for anyone looking to invest in moving up north.
Small, But Bright Home
Price: $114,900
Address: 19 Neebig Ave., Manitouwadge, ON
Description: A smaller home with a bright character is surrounded by a fully fenced yard and is located close to a public school.
Young Family Home
Price: $109,000
Address: 79 Highway 72, Balmertown, ON
Description: An affordable three-bedroom home that offers 1340 square feet of living space and some modern finishes.